The Economist’s new cover featuring Donald Trump is ‘tremendous’

As Donald Trump takes oath as the 45th President of the United States of America, there are a lot of speculations and apprehensions about what the next four years would look like. Owing to his innumerable infamous remarks and comments during the election campaign and even recently after the Golden Globe Awards, the voice of his critics have grown only stronger. As the billionnaire takes charge, marking the beginning of a new era, media attention around the world has been at its peak.

The Economist decided to feature the new President on its next week’s cover and the Internet is buzzing with Trump’s ‘American’ portrait. The designers at The Economist for their latest cover decided to swap the faces of 45th president with that of the first president. Yes, the designers have taken a George Washington’s portrait and swapped the face with Trump!

If it was just restricted to a plain face-swap it would have been fine, but the designers made the cover even more interesting with a badge that reads, “I’ll be tremendous”, taking from Trump’s lexicon that’s full of superlatives. What makes it even better is a gif version if the cover which has left all in splits!

Keeping in mind that the billionaire president is quite sensitive about his pictures chosen by media organisations, particularly those that show him flaunting a double chin, the Economist has avoided it. But we are not sure if their choice would make Trump happy. Well, the designers certainly ruled out the double-chin but choose a tight-lipped smirking picture of him. Trump was previously irked by the choice of picture by CNN and other media organisations. Netizens, however, gave it back to him each time with hilarious photoshop battles.

For their cover story, ‘What is Donald Trump likely to achieve in power?’ the publication explains, “It is extraordinary how little American voters and the world at large feel they know about what Mr Trump intends.” It adds that supporters are “awaiting the biggest shake-up in Washington” and critics are “convinced there will be chaos and ruin on an epoch-changing scale”. But it rightly puts, “All that just about everyone can agree on is that Mr Trump promises to be an entirely new sort of American president. The question is, what sort?”

So far the TIME magazine cover and the one by New Yorker have been huge favourites!

