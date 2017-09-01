Only in Express

This ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ deleted scene brings DRAMATIC change to the plot, and Twitterati can’t digest it

Over a decade after The Devil Wears Prada hit the big screen, a social media user unearthed a 'deleted scene' from the movie and it has hit fans like a ton of bricks. Pouring in mixed reactions for the shocking clip, Tweeple filled the networking website with divided opinions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 1, 2017 3:54 pm
the devil wears prada, miranda, devil wears prada, the devil wears prada deleted scene, andy miranda, meryl streep, anne hathaway, deleted scene twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Have you seen this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada yet? (Source: Twitter)
Over a decade after The Devil Wears Prada hit the big screen, a social media user unearthed a ‘deleted scene’ from the movie and it has hit fans like a ton of bricks. The 2006 American comedy-drama film starred Anna Hathaway as a young girl Andrea Sachs, who had just started her career and gets hired as an assistant for the “ruthless” magazine editor Miranda Priestly, essayed by Meryl Streep. The story revolves around how Andy tries her best to get into the good books of Miranda despite her stony-hearted and unrelenting ways. However, the scene that has emerged on social media brings a dramatic change to Miranda’s character, and changes the way we look at the movie tremendously.

In the 1-minute viral clip shared on Twitter, Miranda is seen socialising at a party when her “seemingly obnoxious” husband arrives and makes rude comments to the CEO of the magazine. Taking care of the situation, Andy changes the topic so as to distract them and saves Miranda the horror. The latter then whispers “thank you” (an extremely uncharacteristic gesture for her character) to her over-worked assistant, who helps her get out of the embarrassing situation.

Check out the deleted scene here.

Pouring in mixed reactions for the shocking clip, Tweeple filled the networking website with divided opinions. Some were clearly irked and were glad it was snipped out. “I’m glad they took it out. It doesn’t belong,” one user said.

Others thought the scene made her more human. “Yeah, I think it should have been left in: it makes the Streep character human,” one of them tweeted.

But, some of them were clearly confused about it.

What’s your reaction to the deleted scene? Tell us in the comments below.

