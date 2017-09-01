This ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ deleted scene brings DRAMATIC change to the plot, and Twitterati can’t digest it

Have you seen this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada yet? (Source: Twitter) Have you seen this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada yet? (Source: Twitter)

Over a decade after The Devil Wears Prada hit the big screen, a social media user unearthed a ‘deleted scene’ from the movie and it has hit fans like a ton of bricks. The 2006 American comedy-drama film starred Anna Hathaway as a young girl Andrea Sachs, who had just started her career and gets hired as an assistant for the “ruthless” magazine editor Miranda Priestly, essayed by Meryl Streep. The story revolves around how Andy tries her best to get into the good books of Miranda despite her stony-hearted and unrelenting ways. However, the scene that has emerged on social media brings a dramatic change to Miranda’s character, and changes the way we look at the movie tremendously.

In the 1-minute viral clip shared on Twitter, Miranda is seen socialising at a party when her “seemingly obnoxious” husband arrives and makes rude comments to the CEO of the magazine. Taking care of the situation, Andy changes the topic so as to distract them and saves Miranda the horror. The latter then whispers “thank you” (an extremely uncharacteristic gesture for her character) to her over-worked assistant, who helps her get out of the embarrassing situation.

I’m just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me pic.twitter.com/6Zkr6UxHQO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 28, 2017

Pouring in mixed reactions for the shocking clip, Tweeple filled the networking website with divided opinions. Some were clearly irked and were glad it was snipped out. “I’m glad they took it out. It doesn’t belong,” one user said.

Thank You does not exist in Miranda Priestly’s vocabulary! — Kim (@WitchHazel6436) August 31, 2017

No wonder they deleted it. Undermined Miranda’s whole ice queen narrative. — Sandy Beall#resist (@bluedgal) August 30, 2017

Miranda’s character was already softened compared to the book. This would have been a total departure on every conceivable level. — French Fry Inferno (@FrenchFryInfern) August 30, 2017

I don’t like it. Miranda needed no one. — Dano (@drs06) August 28, 2017

I will not watch. You will not ruin that movie for me! 💄💋👠#devilwearsprada pic.twitter.com/FaPh6hINE4 — ♡EvaRose♡🥀 (@hiss_kiss) September 1, 2017

Others thought the scene made her more human. “Yeah, I think it should have been left in: it makes the Streep character human,” one of them tweeted.

Yeah, I think it should have been left in: it makes the Streep character human — Lance August (@belemnoid) August 31, 2017

Why wasn’t this in the movie?!? — Gretchen Creekbaum (@Gcreekbaum) August 28, 2017

I’m screaming this makes an entirely different film!! #devilwearsprada http://t.co/iyGSr8iRrh — Rhymes with Trixie (@ismeganokay) August 31, 2017

But, some of them were clearly confused about it.

Not sure how i feel about this, its both brilliant and completely wrong for the movie #devilwearsprada http://t.co/2qil1SZCU5 — Mark John Ryan (@rapture_design) August 31, 2017

Not sure if I love this scene or love that it was deleted 😭this movie kills me #TheDevilWearsPrada* http://t.co/H3O8suPPN5 — Maxine Maria Samuel (@MaxineSamuel) August 31, 2017

Just saw The Devil Wears Prada deleted scene.#DevilWearsPrada pic.twitter.com/KnL8c60nFJ — ParrotNoir (@ParrotNoir) August 31, 2017

What’s your reaction to the deleted scene? Tell us in the comments below.

