The Chainsmokers don’t seem to know India is in Asia; Twitterati give them a geography lesson

You’d be living under a rock if you have not heard of the American DJ duo The Chainsmokers consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall. Their song Closer had gone insanely viral, catapulting them to instant fame. Their other songs such as Something Just Like This still plays at pubs and discotheques. While Justin Bieber just performed in India and Ed Sheeran is about to, The Chainsmokers too recently took to Twitter to make some similar announcements. While the news should have given some cheer to their fans, it was their rather problematic understanding of geography that caught the attention of fans. They seem to think India is located outside Asia. Don’t believe us, well this is what they wrote, “Don’t worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon… and you too India and Australia.”

Don’t worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon… and you too India and Australia — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 19, 2017

Twitterati were not ready to let such ignorance go by and were quick to point out that contrary to what they feel India is in Asia.

There was a reason we were taught geography in school.

Some tried to find ‘logic’ in the mistake since bands come to ‘Asia’ and not ‘India’.

thing is, when they say “we’re coming to Asia”, they literally go everywhere except India…..(slightly exaggerating) — Joshua (@SeokJin_Trash1) June 19, 2017

This is because when people say Asia they forget India, so they had to specify that they’re going . — WildThoughts🌺 (@Imthecyrus) June 19, 2017

But you see that’s the point.

india is in asia…… — bhavika sheoraut (@BhavikaSheoraut) June 19, 2017

India is in Asia stupid — Guy Urgo (@Dashing_GuyUrgo) June 19, 2017

Indians are asians too btw hahahaha 😂😂 — Purvi 💚 (@Quirky_Purvi) June 19, 2017

But some were too excited to hold this against them.

Can everyone stop telling them India is in Asia and just be Happy with the news. thanks — bricks. (@idontknownthin) June 19, 2017

OMG!!

Did you just mention India?? pic.twitter.com/pL7VX95mKa — ZQUAD (@GuguAdhrin) June 19, 2017

Well, we applied a different rationale altogether.

Indians are south Asians.. Asia means china, japan and east Asia. We should be proud of that India is different identity. Shouldn’t we? — Shobhit Kukreti (@KukretiShobhit) June 20, 2017

In May, Justin Beiber had performed in Mumbai amidst a lot of speculations and excitement. However, a plethora of jokes had flooded social media after his performances. From calling out the singer for apparently lip syncing to his own songs to poking fun at the singer, social media was flooding with jokes and memes. We just hope a better fate awaits The Chainsmokers.

