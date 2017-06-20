Latest News

The Chainsmokers don’t seem to know India is in Asia; Twitterati give them a geography lesson

"This is because when people say Asia they forget India, so they had to specify that they're going ."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 20, 2017 1:50 pm
The Chainsmokers, chainsmokers in india, chinsmokers concert, twiiter reactions, indian express, indian express news Geography, people, geography. (Source: The Chainsmokers/Twitter)
You’d be living under a rock if you have not heard of the American DJ duo The Chainsmokers consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall. Their song Closer had gone insanely viral, catapulting them to instant fame. Their other songs such as Something Just Like This still plays at pubs and discotheques. While Justin Bieber just performed in India and Ed Sheeran is about to, The Chainsmokers too recently took to Twitter to make some similar announcements. While the news should have given some cheer to their fans, it was their rather problematic understanding of geography that caught the attention of fans. They seem to think India is located outside Asia. Don’t believe us, well this is what they wrote, “Don’t worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon… and you too India and Australia.”

Twitterati were not ready to let such ignorance go by and were quick to point out that contrary to what they feel India is in Asia.
There was a reason we were taught geography in school.

Some tried to find ‘logic’ in the mistake since bands come to ‘Asia’ and not ‘India’.

But you see that’s the point.

But some were too excited to hold this against them.

Well, we applied a different rationale altogether.

In May, Justin Beiber had performed in Mumbai amidst a lot of speculations and excitement. However, a plethora of jokes had flooded social media after his performances. From calling out the singer for apparently lip syncing to his own songs to poking fun at the singer, social media was flooding with jokes and memes. We just hope a better fate awaits The Chainsmokers.

