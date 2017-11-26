This BURNT Thanksgiving turkey was ROASTED on Twitter, and then twisted into hilarious memes

While Twitterati couldn’t stop roasting the cook for her overtly roasted turkey, the photo was photoshopped and turned into memes too. (Source: Montana Bay/ Twitter) While Twitterati couldn’t stop roasting the cook for her overtly roasted turkey, the photo was photoshopped and turned into memes too. (Source: Montana Bay/ Twitter)

Festivals are incomplete without a sumptuous meal. But, food has a special relevance on Thanksgiving. Expressing their gratitude to friends and family, people get together to revel in all kinds of delicious snacks – and turkey is the main dish – so much that the festival is also known as Turkey Day. So naturally, when Twitterati came across a photo of charcoal black burnt Thanksgiving turkey, they freaked out! Yes, a Twitter user Montana Bay posted a photo of a turkey that had clearly been in the oven for way too long. With the caption, “I tried”, she honestly confessed the blunder she did.

While people couldn’t stop roasting her for her overtly roasted turkey, it was soon found out that the photo was doing the rounds of social media long before she owned up her mistake. Shockingly, an upset colleague had already posted the picture on the micro-blogging earlier.

Take a look at her “epic” fail here.

Her colleague – Monica Noel – who was not very thankful for the meal, had earlier posted a picture of it. “My coworker doesn’t deserve holidays y’all, THANKSGIVING IS OVER, CANCELLED! #LookAtThisShit,” she wrote on Twitter.

My coworker doesn’t deserve holidays y’all, THANKSGIVING IS OVER, CANCELLED! #LookAtThisShit pic.twitter.com/MNoQ74wbpF — Monica Noel (@Mon_Solo_) November 20, 2017

Funnily enough, the turkey has been twisted into hilarious memes. While some took a jibe at Bay, others were sympathetic and shared photos of their burnt dishes. Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the Thanksgiving turkey.

Why ya turkey got on a cat woman costume? Turkey looks like it’s preparing for BDSM. Got on a genuine leather suit. http://t.co/qxECk2Fq6t — Auntie Erykah.Arie💕 (@melaninelevatin) November 23, 2017

And…….I’m out of ideas. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/ift3747JC2 — Football Head (@IMissMyPencils) November 24, 2017

This must have been the oven you used… pic.twitter.com/O97GOOgbYy — We Great Again? 😑 (@SMtweets36) November 23, 2017

I mean I’m not the brightest cook of all but this … pic.twitter.com/WddN9ULp24 — Boss Lady (@Aromiie) November 24, 2017

How is the turkey charred but there’s still juice in the pan lmao this took a special type of skill — KTSE ™️ 🔮♠️ (@skrawbrry) November 23, 2017

How they gonna be cutting through that Turkey #Aku pic.twitter.com/VVTAnIf0Aj — Book of Eli (@Book_of_Eli2013) November 24, 2017

She set it on fire? I’ve never seen a bird with an even burn like this! pic.twitter.com/39gTHK7ZQK — Christine O (@farkleanni) November 20, 2017

Heavenly Father we are gathered here today to mourn the unfortunate loss of Ronald The Turkey,he was brutally murdered and forced inside an oven suffering 100% burns to his body. His family are beyond devastated and ask for privacy at this tragic time RIP Ronald😣😰😭😪🙏🏽🦃 — Anita Graham (@anniegrahamxoxo) November 24, 2017

Does your coworker have no sense of smell? pic.twitter.com/c4Z0drorrv — Stacey Looker (@staceylee1012) November 24, 2017

At this point I can’t even tell the difference pic.twitter.com/A5qslxwswU — Nat🥀 (@_Natalierojas_) November 24, 2017

I had no idea Batman was a turkey! — E. Smitty (@THEREALESMITTY) November 24, 2017

Goes perfectly with my brothers rolls. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ky5pa2aM5K — Laura (@razorlala) November 24, 2017

My brother had a little smoke hut he made and it caught The whole hut on fire 😂 pic.twitter.com/DHrO2Pme6f — Iron From Ice (@SouthpawBear1) November 24, 2017

