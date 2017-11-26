Top Stories

This BURNT Thanksgiving turkey was ROASTED on Twitter, and then twisted into hilarious memes

This photo of the burnt Thanksgiving turkey has taken Twitter by storm. While many took a jibe at the person who cooked the meal, others came up with hilarious GIFs and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 26, 2017 3:34 am
thanksgiving, thanksgiving turkey, turkey fails, turkey thanksgiving burnt, burnt turkey thanksgiving photos, viral news, odd news, indian express While Twitterati couldn’t stop roasting the cook for her overtly roasted turkey, the photo was photoshopped and turned into memes too. (Source: Montana Bay/ Twitter)
Festivals are incomplete without a sumptuous meal. But, food has a special relevance on Thanksgiving. Expressing their gratitude to friends and family, people get together to revel in all kinds of delicious snacks – and turkey is the main dish – so much that the festival is also known as Turkey Day. So naturally, when Twitterati came across a photo of charcoal black burnt Thanksgiving turkey, they freaked out! Yes, a Twitter user Montana Bay posted a photo of a turkey that had clearly been in the oven for way too long. With the caption, “I tried”, she honestly confessed the blunder she did.

While people couldn’t stop roasting her for her overtly roasted turkey, it was soon found out that the photo was doing the rounds of social media long before she owned up her mistake. Shockingly, an upset colleague had already posted the picture on the micro-blogging earlier.

Take a look at her “epic” fail here.

Her colleague – Monica Noel – who was not very thankful for the meal, had earlier posted a picture of it. “My coworker doesn’t deserve holidays y’all, THANKSGIVING IS OVER, CANCELLED! #LookAtThisShit,” she wrote on Twitter.

Funnily enough, the turkey has been twisted into hilarious memes. While some took a jibe at Bay, others were sympathetic and shared photos of their burnt dishes. Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the Thanksgiving turkey.

