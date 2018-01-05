Top News

Thanks to this mixed-race couple, Netizens are sharing tales of #diversity in love on Twitter

With hashtag #diversity, people are sharing their own love story, their experinces and odds they face everyday because of their interracial marriage.

As the world is excited about upcoming marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there is a lot of buzz about fairytale endings and mixed-race couple. But moving beyond the royal couple, there is another duo who has inspired a trend on Twitter, where people are celebrating diversity in love. It all started when a Scottish professor, John Struthers, shared a photo of him with his wife. Tweeting the photo he talked about the prejudice he and his Ghanian wife had experienced throughout their marriage. Inspired by his heartfelt post, many people shared their own photos and experiences.

Struthers wrote, “We’ve had disapproving looks, ‘we are full’, ‘is that your wife’ and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40+yrs. We haven’t wavered!” Urging people to fight racism and supporting the people we love, he added, “The best way of fighting racism is living your life, standing tall and educating. #Diversity”.

With more than 93,000 likes on Twitter, scores of people have shared their own stories and how they fought  prejudices and trolling to live with their loved one, and it’s inspiring. With hashtage #diversity, the microblogging site is flooded with beautiful love stories.

