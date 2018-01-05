Thanks to this mixed-race couple, Netizens are sharing tales of #diversity in love on Twitter

A professor of Economics shared his love story and fighting against all prejudices on Twitter and other mixed-race couple around the globe joined in. (Source: Twitter) A professor of Economics shared his love story and fighting against all prejudices on Twitter and other mixed-race couple around the globe joined in. (Source: Twitter)

As the world is excited about upcoming marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there is a lot of buzz about fairytale endings and mixed-race couple. But moving beyond the royal couple, there is another duo who has inspired a trend on Twitter, where people are celebrating diversity in love. It all started when a Scottish professor, John Struthers, shared a photo of him with his wife. Tweeting the photo he talked about the prejudice he and his Ghanian wife had experienced throughout their marriage. Inspired by his heartfelt post, many people shared their own photos and experiences.

Struthers wrote, “We’ve had disapproving looks, ‘we are full’, ‘is that your wife’ and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40+yrs. We haven’t wavered!” Urging people to fight racism and supporting the people we love, he added, “The best way of fighting racism is living your life, standing tall and educating. #Diversity”.

I thought I would share.. We’ve had disapproving looks, ‘we are full’, ‘is that your wife’ and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40+yrs We haven’t wavered! The best way of fighting racism is living your life, standing tall and educating. #Diversity pic.twitter.com/jmd0F0i71r — Prof. John Struthers (@jjstruthersuk) December 26, 2017

With more than 93,000 likes on Twitter, scores of people have shared their own stories and how they fought prejudices and trolling to live with their loved one, and it’s inspiring. With hashtage #diversity, the microblogging site is flooded with beautiful love stories.

@jjstruthersuk This year my parents celebrated 50 years of marriage after meeting at the Students Union in Bristol #diversity #loveconquersall pic.twitter.com/uinU54S6o7 — Alys Morris (@MorrisMorris247) January 1, 2018

Me and my husband. We have 23 years relationship pic.twitter.com/3BdChkN3B1 — Letícia Frinhani (@TiciaFrinhani) January 1, 2018

#Love definitely wins! I am American and my husband is Dutch. We just celebrated our 15th wedding anniversary. #diversity pic.twitter.com/4CYZVPIhQ8 — Lencola Sullivan (@Lencola) December 31, 2017

Total respect for you both. My nan was disowned by her family in the early 50’s for marrying my grandad who originally came from Nigeria (she was from Co. Mayo) She chose love over ignorance and bigotry and the rest is history #diversity pic.twitter.com/J0KRitI5La — Jay (@jstands4jay) December 27, 2017

Inspirational. 17 years for us – #diversity is the answer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1H5bIVHAEy — OorWa (@OorWullB) December 27, 2017

My husband and I get that SAME QUESTION all the time! pic.twitter.com/FLpo4ynl53 — Just Chad 2049 🤓 (@Futureboy2K) January 3, 2018

Beautiful photo. Thank you for sharing and initiating a wonderful conversation. Here’s us on our wedding day 3 years ago, and together 29 years in February. #diversity pic.twitter.com/OoPHvuAj1b — ROY (@waterlooloon) December 30, 2017

You are not alone we have had all sorts of things said to us. Now I know that people who are not happy in their own lives spend time analysing and pecking at what they can’t have. pic.twitter.com/8TM5eKjAvD — Casa Joya Restaurant (@CasaJoya) December 27, 2017

Thanks for sharing @ManMadeMoon. I am really proud of my Dad!

Here’s me and my wife #diversity pic.twitter.com/P5TQMgo5mu — Richard Struthers (@Ricodafool) December 31, 2017

@jjstruthersuk my parents got to 40 before my father died. Here they are in Hampstead, London 1959, with me! pic.twitter.com/6NoYqnmI22 — Rhoda Dakar (@RhodaDakar) December 31, 2017

Love is Love is Love. We ignore any and all ignorant looks or comments. pic.twitter.com/4qqge9WrpS — Lauren (@LoloRen34) December 31, 2017

@jjstruthersuk Hi Professor

This is my Ghanaian wife and me. Seeing your photo was like glimpsing into the future. Married a mere 6 years ago. All the very best regards. William and Joana. 👍👌 pic.twitter.com/8Z8lkKZD4i — William Cox (@TheShowboy85) December 31, 2017

Nice kilt @jjstruthersuk! Here’s my wife and I on our wedding day (I also wore a turban & sherwani for our Sikh ceremony). I hope we have at least 40+ years of unwavering unity too. Thanks for sharing! ✊🏻✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/o20iV0TBPq — Tom Quinn (@TomTheProducer1) December 28, 2017

Beautiful story. Here is a photo of me & my Iranian husband taken in Tehran at our Persian wedding in 1983! pic.twitter.com/CSMGN185yx — Nicola (@nichatola) December 31, 2017

