VIDEO to hit MEME: This dad’s reaction to his daughter being proposed to is BRILLIANT!

Fathers being protective…well…overprotective about their daughters is nothing new. The prospective partner not only has to woo the girl but also has to undertake a lot of effort to impress the father and prove himself worthy of the latter’s daughter. While several films have hilariously captured this, a video posted by Savannah Ajas (@savannah_ajas) about her father does a great job in highlighting it. In order to fool her dad on April Fool’s Day (April 1), she staged a proposal and it seems to have worked brilliantly. In the video, a boy, presumably her boyfriend, proposes to her in the presence of her father.

And while she feigns surprise and screams and shouts in delight, the camera focuses on the father’s face as he paces up and down and looks at space. After a little while the girl, amidst peals of laughter tells her father that the entire thing was planned and it was an April Fool joke and the video. Although the video ends there, the father’s face and his expression have become a viral meme on social media.

The girl shared the video with the caption, “i’d say we successfully fooled my dad,” and soon memes on his facial expression started doing the rounds. People captioned the picture and each is as funny as the other. While one read, ‘“She better not say yes…” “Uh… Yea”’ another read, ‘“Hello darkness my old friend…I’ve come to talk with you again”’

i’d say we successfully fooled my dad 😂💍 pic.twitter.com/kBRETb1ttO — Savannah Ajas (@savannah_ajas) April 1, 2018

Here are some of the memes.

“This kid better not be my fckin step son. “ pic.twitter.com/hnnMiGiYIa — stress (@micah_tehe) April 2, 2018

@Mannifresh25 “I’d only break my legs from here. Gotta go up on the roof to do some real damage & get out of this” pic.twitter.com/TMn1XHj24T — Steve (@LandOfSteve) April 1, 2018

His daughter had em like pic.twitter.com/RgAkQQMFo1 — _$treetvibez (@StVibez) April 2, 2018

I can hide the body right there nobody would ever know pic.twitter.com/9XjWw4gWXA — D’Angelo_sr (@DANGELO357) April 2, 2018

“Hello darkness my old friend…

I’ve come to talk with you again” pic.twitter.com/5Sxy3tXcTv — Daemonator (@DaemonMondae) April 2, 2018

It was in that moment he realized he was ready to go get that AR-15 pic.twitter.com/xlJTYLlgDG — T (@MyLifeAsTra) April 2, 2018

Your dad is now the “Meme of True Disappointment” pic.twitter.com/czcKbNZzXx — Atlanta Claus 🇭🇹 (@dirtyprettyart) April 2, 2018

