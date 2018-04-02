Tesla’s poster boy and CEO Elon Musk has April’s most shocking story

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has some “sad” news for his fans. (Source: Elon Musk/Twitter) Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has some “sad” news for his fans. (Source: Elon Musk/Twitter)

There have been a few quotes by Tesla naysayers claiming that it may be the beginning of the end for Tesla. Taking cue from the rumours Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the automaker company has become bankrupt. Musk took it to Twitter to give this news to his followers. “Tesla Goes Bankrupt. Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it”, Musk tweeted.

To back up his tweet he also posted a picture wherein he is holding a banner with ‘bankwupt’ written on it. Read his tweets here.

Tesla Goes Bankrupt

Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what’s the point? Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

It was just a matter of time that fans figured out that Musk’s tweet was just a testimony of an April Fools’ Day prank. Netizens seem to like the prank as one of them tweeted, “He is smart in selling, next thing coming out is *teslaquilla*”. While another said,”

You should be the richest man in the world instead of Jeff Bezos — Benn🇲🇽 (@Benjamin__701) April 2, 2018

@elonmusk now only if you had a flamethrower too 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Michael Reygaert (@ReygaertM) April 2, 2018

@petrol_head11 he is smart in selling, next thing coming out is *teslaquilla* — Prankur kamboj (@kambojprankur) April 2, 2018

Best person on his planet — vTrindy (@vTrindy) April 2, 2018

Bankwupt!!!

LOL….

Happy Eastew Ewon! — Chris Edward (@IAMChrisEdward) April 2, 2018

@elonmusk 😂 not only April fools joke, but love how you have promised that you actually tweet… but this post is 3rd person… 😂😜 Happy Easter 🐣 — Bridget Seifert (@BridgetDolezsar) April 2, 2018

So, did you fall for this prank? Let us know in the comments below.

