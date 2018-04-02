Presents Latest News

Tesla’s poster boy and CEO Elon Musk has April’s most shocking story

Telsa's CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the closing of Tesla. In a Twitter, post Musk revealed that despite intense efforts to raise money Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. Read on to know about it's "sad" ending!

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2018 9:10 pm
Elon Musk, Telsa CEO Elon Musk, Telsa Model X, Model X crash, Elon Musk twitter, April fool stories, Indian express, trending news Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has some “sad” news for his fans. (Source: Elon Musk/Twitter)
There have been a few quotes by Tesla naysayers claiming that it may be the beginning of the end for Tesla. Taking cue from the rumours Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the automaker company has become bankrupt. Musk took it to Twitter to give this news to his followers. “Tesla Goes Bankrupt. Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it”, Musk tweeted.

To back up his tweet he also posted a picture wherein he is holding a banner with ‘bankwupt’ written on it. Read his tweets here.

It was just a matter of time that fans figured out that Musk’s tweet was just a testimony of an April Fools’ Day prank. Netizens seem to like the prank as one of them tweeted, “He is smart in selling, next thing coming out is *teslaquilla*”. While another said,”

So, did you fall for this prank? Let us know in the comments below.

