After Sundar Pichai, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replies to a 10-year-old’s letter suggesting a brilliant idea

Remember how Sundar Pichai recently got a letter from a seven-year-old applying for a job at Google? People across the world loved the little girl’s letter which went viral and even got a prompt response from Pichai himself. Well, it seems he isn’t the only one who is paying heed to these wonder kids. Now, a 10-year-old has proposed a brilliant business strategy to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and if his tweet is to go by, he seems to love her idea!

Bria Loveday’s father Steven tweeted her letter to Musk on March 2. Loveday, a resident of Michigan, USA, wrote in the letter that she found their marketing ideas environment-friendly. She said that she had noticed that the automaker do not advertise, but instead use homemade commercials, which she finds “professional and entertaining”. And so she suggested what seems like a brilliant idea — “I think you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired. The cool part is that you still won’t be taking the time and money to advertise for yourself. Plus, this is something your fans and customers will definitely love.” Yes, not only did she suggest an amazing idea, she even followed it up with explanations fixing loopholes.

The aspiring politician further wrote that she’d love to drive a Tesla when she grows up and in a post script, even sneaked in her wish of landing a T-Shirt from the company! Well, she clearly seems to have priorities balanced out.

Read her letter’s transcript here.

“I have noticed that you do not advertise, but many people make homemade commercials for Tesla and some of them are very good, they look professional and they are entertaining. So, I think you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired. The cool part is that you still won’t be taking the time and money to advertise for yourself. Plus, this is something your fans and customers will definitely love. You could give the winners a year of free Supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg or something. My dad is an auto writer for InsideEVs.com and US News & world report. He has shown me all about Tesla and solar energy and everything. We watched a bunch of the awesome fan-made commercials and we even went and sat in the Model X at Somersat Mall in Troy, Michigan.

Also, your idea for these Tesla cars is the best thing I’ve ever seen. I hope that when I am older I can drive a Tesla. It is so sad that they cannot be sold in Michigan. It is such a hassle to have to drive to a different state to get a car! I plan to be a politician when I grow up, and I will make sure that the government protects the environment, and Tesla can be bought anywhere.

My dad is going to send you this letter on Twitter too, so it will be easier for you to respond. Hopefully, I will hear back from you so that I can share it with my teachers and my class.

Thank you in advance!

Your “Green” Fan

Bria

P.S. It would be so cool if you could hook me up with a Tesla t-shirt!”

Of course, Musk replied to Steven’s letter. Read the exchange on Twitter here.

@elonmusk Elon, my daughter wrote you a letter for a school project. She mailed it to Tesla, but I figured I’d paste here. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ntGEL9WCh3 — Steven (@Writer_StevenL) March 2, 2017

Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We’ll do it! http://t.co/ss2WmkOGyk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2017

