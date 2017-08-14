What a hairdress did for this teenager fighting depression is heartwarming!

The hairstylist spent 13 hours over two days to fix her hair. (Source: Kayley Olsson/ Facebook) The hairstylist spent 13 hours over two days to fix her hair. (Source: Kayley Olsson/ Facebook)

Mental health is as important as physical health and requires the same amount of care and concern. Often people miss out on indications or wrongly read the signs of depression and fail to address it at earliest. And depression is a condition that can affect anyone, where age is no bar. While most of the today’s teenagers spend hours before the mirror or clicking selfies for their Instagram accounts, one 16-year-old girl in the US didn’t even feel like combing her hair. Sadly, the young girl was fighting severe depression and said that she felt “so worthless she couldn’t even brush her hair.”

She recently was getting ready to start school again and needed to get some pictures taken of her for her school IDs. However, with her entangled hair that was not possible. She went into a salon and simply asked the hairdresser to “cut it all off” as she “can’t deal with the pain of combing it out” and said she felt “worthless”.

Her words broke the heart of hairstylist Kayley Olsson from Iowa, who was determined to help the girl and play a small role to make her feel better about herself. The hairdresser subsequently spent 13 hours over the next two days and made sure, she didn’t have to shave off the young girl’s head. Ultimately she did succeed and did much more than fixing her hair — she made the girl SMILE!

Yes, sharing the moving experience on her Facebook account Olsson described how the student (who have been kept anonymous) only got up to use the “restroom”. After the stylist fixed her matted hair and turned her tresses into soft curls, the girl was really happy. “I will actually smile for my school’s pictures today, you made me feel like me again,” the young girl told her.

She post is going viral with more than 75,000 shares, at the time of writing and people are lauding her for her dedication and efforts. She also shared an important message for parents and highlighted the ignorance that is widespread regarding Mental Health.

