Teen skier’s reply from the South Pole to trolls who asked her to make a sandwich instead is winning the Internet

The young skier’s post responding to these mischief-makers on the Internet that is now going viral.(Source: Jade Hameister/Facebook) The young skier’s post responding to these mischief-makers on the Internet that is now going viral.(Source: Jade Hameister/Facebook)

Jade Hameister is the youngest skier to complete the polar hat-trick by reaching the North Pole and South Pole and crossing Greenland. All of 16 years of age now, she also managed to give an inspiring TEDx talk in 2016. However, many trolls on the Internet decided to use the comments’ section under her video to pull her down by asking her to go make a sandwich instead — probably subscribing to the school of thought that women belong in the kitchen. And now, it is her post responding to these mischief-makers on the Internet that is now going viral.

Hameister, who made a record-making expedition to the Ceremonial South Pole, posted a photo of herself holding a ham and cheese sandwich. “Tonight (it never gets dark this time of year) I skied back to the Pole again… to take this photo for all those men who commented “Make me a sandwich” on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it.” — read a part of her Facebook post which effectively comes under the category of one of the classiest clapbacks to trolls in recent Internet history.

This is her Facebook post.

“We spent this morning cleaning out our sleds to be ready to fly out to Union Glacier tomorrow morning (depending on weather). Then we skied over to the Ceremonial South Pole (probably the Pole that everyone knows as the only South Pole – the barbers Pole with the flags) and the actual Geographic South Pole (which moves around 10m each year), which is marked separately. In the afternoon we were given a tour of the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. It is seriously as close to what a Base on another planet would be like than anything else on the planet – a mini-town based around the scientific work of the National Science Foundation. Tonight (it never gets dark this time of year) I skied back to the Pole again… to take this photo for all those men who commented “Make me a sandwich” on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx”

In case you are curious, this is the video of her TEDx talk.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd