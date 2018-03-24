Epic EXAM fail! Teen crashes car into exam centre wall during driving test

Ever had a driving fail? Share it in the comments below. (Source: Buffalo Police Department, Minnesota/Facebook) Ever had a driving fail? Share it in the comments below. (Source: Buffalo Police Department, Minnesota/Facebook)

Long drives seem to be fun, but it isn’t an easy task to hit the road. As if getting behind the steering wheel on busy roads is not scary enough for new learners, the strict driving test can baffle many minds. Something similar happened when a young 17-year-old girl from Monticello, Minnesota, was appearing for her driving test. Blame it on the pressure of passing the test or reversing the car, she hit the car into the wall of her exam centre and had an epic exam fail.

According to a Facebook post by the Buffalo Police Department, the accident occurred “when she inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse,” for anyone who has learnt driving will know it’s not an unusual mistake to make in the early days. “This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building housing the exam station office,” the post added.

So, even before she got on the road, she crashed the wall as well as her test. Luckily, the license examiner, a 60-year-old – who was hurt in the accident survived with minor injuries – and the young driver was also found to be safe. Apart from some broken glasses and a shaken wall, there was not much damage to the building as well. However, the vehicle used for the test was severely damaged. Nevertheless, the police later confirmed that there were no charges against her.

As soon as the post was up, many Facebook users couldn’t stop laughing. While some teased her to know what happened to her impending driving license, others tried to encourage her by saying she now has a “funny story to tell years later.” Many went on to share their own embarrassing stories.

