Teen girl slams Netizens for hateful tweets on her traditional Chinese prom dress

It is that time of the year when teens gear up for their prom night and doll up in the best dress from their wardrobe. Or, at least they try to get hands on an extraordinary piece that helps them stand out from the rest. So did Keziah Daum, a senior student at a Utah high school, Salt Lake City, USA.

This year’s prom season ended last week and social media was flooded with pictures of beautiful teens enjoying their prom night. But, when Daum posted a bunch of pictures from her memorable night, she shockingly got major backlash on social media for her choice of dress. Unlike many other teenagers preparing for prom, Utah high school senior Daum didn’t just want to wear a dress that would make her look spectacular but also wanted it to hold a special meaning.

Reportedly, she decided to browse clothes at a vintage store nearby, where she found a red cheongsam. Also known as a qipao, it is a high-collared, form-fitting traditional Chinese dress. According to media reports, Daum appreciated that the high neckline that was a rare trait to find in any prom dress. “I thought it was absolutely beautiful. The dress really gave me a sense of appreciation and admiration for other cultures and their beauty,” she told Washington Post.

Her post soon went viral. While the young girl would have loved all the attention otherwise; to her shock, it came only for the wrong reasons. Apparently, a few Americans found it offensive to wear an Asian dress for a ceremony in the West. Moreover, some also called it a non-cultural dress. As if that wasn’t racist enough, a person went on to tweet: “My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress.”

My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress. http://t.co/vhkNOPevKD — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 27, 2018

While there were a few others who weren’t happy with her dress, many others took her side and told her to wear what she wanted to. Check out more reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

The qipao was originally a loose dress/garment without shape, made for Chinese women to clean the house and do other domestic chores with. — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 28, 2018

The file name of the first image is literally “chinese stereotype.” From one of the first results of google image search “chinese bow.” pic.twitter.com/MgYEbA1VKS — Enzo Vala (@enzovala) April 30, 2018 it would not be an issue if she just wore the dress, but her pose shows her lacking knowledge of Chinese culture. The combination of this and other factors means she sees it as a prop, a pretty thing she can show off, showing NO respect. Liking “Chinese stuff” is a poor excuse! — Andre.G.A (@Leveluppunk247) May 2, 2018

Just curious… so when a Chinese (or Japanese, Indian, Middle Eastern, etc.) person wears “Western culture” clothing, anything American (blue jeans!) or European, what does that mean? — Marlene (@yeahyeahblahbla) May 1, 2018

I showed my Chinese mom this tweet and she thought you looked great and it was really nice how you liked our culture — Ella (@ellalchung) May 1, 2018

Conversation with me and my Chinese friend lmao pic.twitter.com/G2VEYTy11d — Ella (@ellalchung) May 1, 2018

The young girl also gave a fitting reply to her dress controversy, as she felt it wasn’t really worth spoiling her prom. Read her tweets here.

I don’t understand everyone’s need or desire to cause so much hate. I’m simply showing my love for a beautiful culture and there is nothing wrong with that. Keep talking shit. I don’t care. I have much respect for the Chinese culture ❤️ — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

To everyone causing so much negativity: I mean no disrespect to the Chinese culture. I’m simply showing my appreciation to their culture. I’m not deleting my post because I’ve done nothing but show my love for the culture. It’s a fucking dress. And it’s beautiful. — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

To everyone who says I’m ignorant, I fully understand everyone’s concerns and views on my dress. I mean no harm. I am in no way being discriminative or racist. I’m tired of all the backlash and hate when my only intent was to show my love. — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

I love and appreciate diversity and other cultures. I mean no hate. I love everyone ❤️ — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 29, 2018

To get more clarity on the controversy, indianexpress.com has reached out to Daum and is awaiting her reply. In today’s day and time, when most countries claim to have a “modern” and “civilised” society, such hate speech doesn’t quite fit the context. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

