What colours do you see in this viral photo?

It was only a couple of years ago when the ‘dress’ left people on the Internet up for hours and hours. Wondering what dress we are talking about? Well, the white and gold (or was it blue and black?) dress that Internet users obsessed over. That a lot of people saw white and gold while an equal number of people saw blue and black colours on the dress made the dress an Internet phenomenon. Soon after, another photo of a person’s legs randomly floated on people’s news-feeds, leaving them just as confused. The legs in the picture either seemed wrapped in plastic or had white marks on them. Now, it is another photo — that of a pair of sandals and athleisure wear — that is going viral on the Internet.

While some are seeing teal and grey, others are seeing pink and white in the picture. It has a pair of sandals with broad sequined straps, a Nike top and shorts and ever since a Facebook user shared the picture on the Internet, people have lost their collective calm.

Check out the Facebook post here.

Most people claimed they saw either teal-grey or pink-white combinations, a quick look through the comments section shows people are also seeing colour combinations like red-blue etc. “It has to do with certain pigmentation in your eyes. Many people see different shade of colors. Everyone’s eyes are different. Its exactly like the dress. If you saw white and gold with the dress you are going to see Grey and teal. If you saw black and blue, you’re going to see pink and white,” another Facebook user wrote.

What do you think the colour is? Tell us in the comments section below.

