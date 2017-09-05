Teacher’s Day 2017: Google celebrates with an adorable animated doodle

The significance of Teacher’s Day is that it is the birth of Dr Radhakrishnan, who is one of the most learnt scholars of all times, specifically in the fields of comparative religion and philosophy. (Source: Google) The significance of Teacher’s Day is that it is the birth of Dr Radhakrishnan, who is one of the most learnt scholars of all times, specifically in the fields of comparative religion and philosophy. (Source: Google)

September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India to commemorate the contributions of our gurus and elders towards our holistic development. Search engine Google has also joined in the nationwide celebrations along with students and teachers everywhere with a vibrant animated doodle. The alphabets G, O, O, L and E double up as students and the second G as the teacher in the adorable illustration. From arts and music to science and geometry, the ‘teacher’ is shown explaining to the ‘students’ who seem to be keenly listening and learning.

The larger significance of the day is the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, one of the most learned scholars of all times, specifically in the fields of comparative religion and philosophy. A philosopher and statesman, he became the first Vice-President of India following which he went on to become the second President of India in 1962. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna and the British Royal Order of Merit for his valuable contributions in the field of learning throughout his life.

On Teacher’s Day, students across schools and colleges get together to make it a memorable experience for their teachers. From gifting them hand-written cards to giving them roses, the students express their gratitude towards their teachers on this occasion. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was another President who served as a teacher too during his lifetime and, like Dr Radhakrishnan, was just as liked by students. Nobel laureate and poet Rabindranath Tagore was also one of the most revered teachers of his times. Other than the teachers in schools and colleges, people also make it a point to wish their elders and parents on this day because they have been just as important in shaping their lives as they are today.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd