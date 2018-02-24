  • Associate Sponsor
#ArmMeWith BOOKS not BULLETS: Teachers start a movement after Trump’s gun suggestion

Teachers took to Twitter to fight Donald Trump's thoughts in their own way and instead of armed weapons, they came up with suggestions of things they actually need with the hashtag #ArmMeWith.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 24, 2018 3:40 pm
us gun violence, donald trump, trump teachers armed with guns, teachers arm me with, florida shool attack, florida school shooting, world news, indian express From resources to provide a good education to monetary funding for students with special needs, educators are underlining the need of the hour and urging others to “join the movement.” (Source: Twitter)
Amid all the protest marches and campaigns for a stricter gun control measure in the US, American President Donald Trump reiterated his quick fix by suggesting guns for teachers. During the emotional hour-long meeting with victims and families of the Florida high school massacre, he came up with his “solution” of arming teachers with weapons. As if that was not enough, he again repeated it in series of tweets to slam the media outlets leaving Tweeple in shock and anger, especially those who lost their dear ones due to the ever growing gun violence in schools.

Teachers, on the other hand, took to Twitter to fight POTUS’ thoughts in their own way. Instead of armed weapons, they came up with a string of suggestions and listed the things that students actually need. From resources to provide a good education to monetary funding for students with special needs, educators underlined the need of the hour and urged others to “join the movement.”

Using the hashtag #ArmMeWith, teachers around America posted their thoughts on the microblogging site about more useful items than weapons in their classrooms. Read some tweets here.

Trump has been severely criticised for not addressing the ‘elephant in the room’ and lobbying with the NRA. From celebrities to students, people have been raising their voice for a strict gun control measure. The 45th President was also criticised for carrying a cue card that read, ‘I hear you’. The photo quickly went viral on social media and Netizens were “appalled” that the President had to remind himself to “empathise” with visitors, who had been directly impacted by the shooting.

