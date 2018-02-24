ArmMeWith BOOKS not BULLETS: Teachers start a movement after Trump’s gun suggestion

From resources to provide a good education to monetary funding for students with special needs, educators are underlining the need of the hour and urging others to “join the movement.” (Source: Twitter) From resources to provide a good education to monetary funding for students with special needs, educators are underlining the need of the hour and urging others to “join the movement.” (Source: Twitter)

Amid all the protest marches and campaigns for a stricter gun control measure in the US, American President Donald Trump reiterated his quick fix by suggesting guns for teachers. During the emotional hour-long meeting with victims and families of the Florida high school massacre, he came up with his “solution” of arming teachers with weapons. As if that was not enough, he again repeated it in series of tweets to slam the media outlets leaving Tweeple in shock and anger, especially those who lost their dear ones due to the ever growing gun violence in schools.

Teachers, on the other hand, took to Twitter to fight POTUS’ thoughts in their own way. Instead of armed weapons, they came up with a string of suggestions and listed the things that students actually need. From resources to provide a good education to monetary funding for students with special needs, educators underlined the need of the hour and urged others to “join the movement.”

Using the hashtag #ArmMeWith, teachers around America posted their thoughts on the microblogging site about more useful items than weapons in their classrooms. Read some tweets here.

#ArmMeWith a salary that allows for my $3000/month childcare bill which is on the low end of average in my area. Allow me a salary that empowers me to pay my peer and my children’s educators a dignified wage too. — Elizabeth Castellana (@elizabethc29) February 23, 2018

#ArmMeWith we must make our voices heard pic.twitter.com/jGCRFV9ZWU — The Honorable (@BrotherFurious) February 23, 2018

#ArmMeWith Snacks to feed my hungry students who can’t focus. #ArmMeWith A curriculum that focuses on student passions rather than raising test scores. #ArmMeWith a comprehensive school counseling program. DO NOT #ArmMeWith a gun. I teach to raise up the future, not to bury it. — Noelle Clark (@teachnoelle) February 23, 2018

I AM A TEACHER. NOT A POLICE OFFICER, NOT A SOLIDER, NOT A BODY GUARD. I would risk my life to save my students but I would never keep a concealed gun in my classroom, nor use it EVER. #ArmMeWith TISSUE & PAPER TOWELS. that’s all, Please & Thank you. — Bri (@Briiilea) February 23, 2018

During a time in history that is often disheartening, frustrating, and sometimes simply unbelievable, these children fighting back give me hope. While I am a teacher I promise to fight for my students and colleagues. Please #armmewith the things I need. pic.twitter.com/xqbAKsDZWY — Jessica (@jessinpgh) February 23, 2018

I’m trained to teach, not to shoot. Instead of arming teachers with more gun, supply us with materials & resources we desperately need. From 1:1 devices to #2 pencils. From mental health care to healthy nutrition. #ArmMeWith #DeafEd pic.twitter.com/evR6ufuBw6 — Darren (@DarrenHause) February 23, 2018

Arm me with modern day trade classes. How did our amazing maintenance crew learn to fix things? #ArmMeWith pic.twitter.com/DL6pMj8Hi0 — Erin (@wishforadobby) February 23, 2018

I teach HS Speech & Debate. I say #armmewith technology and literature, to help kids find their voices. @speechanddebate — Eli Woody Scrivner (@EliWScrivner) February 23, 2018

I don’t need to be armed with a gun but rather #ArmMeWith

•legislature that puts our children’s lives before your guns

•funding to truly support my students

•more time to build a class community instead of inundating them with testing

•action not just thoughts and prayers — Natalie Flaten (@Flaten_CCHS) February 21, 2018

I’m a teacher.#ArmMeWith enough arms to hug all of my students that need it, enough legs to go the extra mile for each of them, and enough hands to help them back up when they fall. — Ms. Imamura (@MsImamura) February 21, 2018

I am a teacher educator. Arm my students with culturally relevant pedagogy, restorative practices and commitment to community #ArmMeWith — Elizabeth Skinner (@easkinner) February 23, 2018

Listen to the teachers. Listen to these professionals who are asking for books, school supplies, smaller classes, counselors and social workers, empathetic curriculum, and time. They know what our kids need in schools, and it’s not teachers with guns. #ArmMeWith — Jessica Ellison (@jessellison) February 22, 2018

Trump has been severely criticised for not addressing the ‘elephant in the room’ and lobbying with the NRA. From celebrities to students, people have been raising their voice for a strict gun control measure. The 45th President was also criticised for carrying a cue card that read, ‘I hear you’. The photo quickly went viral on social media and Netizens were “appalled” that the President had to remind himself to “empathise” with visitors, who had been directly impacted by the shooting.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd