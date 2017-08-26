From album cover to video visuals, Tweeple can’t stop trolling Taylor Swift’s new single

People are not happy with Taylor Swift new video even though the song is topping charts. (Source: Taylor Swift/ Twitter) People are not happy with Taylor Swift new video even though the song is topping charts. (Source: Taylor Swift/ Twitter)

The Internet went into a meltdown ever since Taylor Swift released her new single. Swift introduced the latest single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ from her upcoming album ‘Reputation’, and fans lost their calm. Ever since she all her photos were deleted from social media, fans had been excited and were waiting for the announcement of her new album. Once, the album cover was unveiled online, it grabbed many eyeballs but soon became the butt of all jokes.

The new and bold look of the Grammy-awardee became the talk of the virtual world and people could not stop but point out obvious resemblances. While many lauded her for her new fierce avatar, they could not miss that the font of the album cover looked very similar to that of Kanye West’s Yeezy merchandise. Others also highlighted how the newspaper designs echoed “distrust in media”. Many trolled the Shake It Off singer for the cover with some saying it looks like a T-shirt from Forever 21.

Check out some reactions about the cover here.

Did Taylor try and shade Kanye with a FONT?! pic.twitter.com/8PKLVjQ5A3 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 23, 2017

Why does Taylor’s new album imagery look like a Forever 21 sale rack graphic tee? pic.twitter.com/QxD2RCiWJA — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) August 23, 2017

taylor swift’s album cover looks like ur ex bf’s first tattoo — crissy (@crissymilazzo) August 23, 2017

Designer: What are you thinking for the album cover

Taylor Swift: FAKE NEWS!

Designer: Say no more fam. pic.twitter.com/Mi3cyWJ7Ll — Michael Carney (@carneymichael) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift’s album cover is a beautiful lesson in what happens when you have no one around you who will say no — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) August 23, 2017

Thanks to every hater who called Taylor Swift a snake last year for inspiring her with new successful dark era. #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/Pj0aN9ZQ9h — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 22, 2017

But it did not end there. Once the song was out, its edgy lyrics aimed at “good girl gone bad” with lines like “the old Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead” it enforces to create a dark era for the ’22’ singer. People noticed the change and started tweeting juxtaposed pictures of before and after listening to the new single.

Me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo: pic.twitter.com/AbJWJVy2yC — Tiffany Love (@talesoftlove) August 25, 2017

Me at 11 PM vs. me after this single dropped #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/PTpMsmwDVO — Chri$tine (@Lil_Vil) August 25, 2017

2012: “He calls me up & he’s like I still love you” 2017: “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone…cause she’s dead” #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/8cEgd1TF0a — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 25, 2017

2010 taylor: who you are is not what you did, you’re still an innocent

2017 taylor: I AM DEAD NOW AND SO ARE YOU BECAUSE I WILL KILL YOU — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 25, 2017

But, once she gave fan a sneak peek at the song video — with signature red hot lips, long golden nails and biting diamond jewellery — people completely lost their calm. Apart from the teaser, Good Morning America also shared a few glimpses from the video, to let it seep in.

Not long after, Twitterati realised it was much inspired by Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video from her 2016 Lemonade album. It was soon turned into a meme even though the entire video isn’t even out yet, Tweeple have been sharing the “Formation” memes to compare the two, and have been killing with their sarcasm.

Still from this music video look like very bad rip offs of Lemonade. http://t.co/PfcfivgLr0 — Darth Susan 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@TheNeueJohn) August 25, 2017

“Okay ladies now let’s get in formation, let’s show them we ain’t got no coordination” pic.twitter.com/anllNpRElB — MOM (@lipstickthvg) August 25, 2017

I got mayonnaise in my bag. pic.twitter.com/ITvDLXlVjZ — Sarah (@SarahSahim) August 25, 2017

I got mayonnaise in my bag. pic.twitter.com/ITvDLXlVjZ — Sarah (@SarahSahim) August 25, 2017

Miley Cyrus: I’m going to jumpstart my career by copying Black strippers. Katy Perry: I’m going to copy Rihanna. Taylor Swift: Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/1PiGHW4MI9 — Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) August 25, 2017

Lemonade and Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/onBLP9pHvR — Neal Carter (@nealcarter) August 25, 2017

Beyonce’ Lemonade: Ok Ladies let’s get in formation Taylor Swift’s Lemonade : Ok Ladies, here’s cultural appropriation pic.twitter.com/9heIhLFn2l — #TheResistance (@thedivuh) August 25, 2017

THIS IS TAYLOR’S ***LEMONADE*** DRINK UP HATERS 😭 pic.twitter.com/NqkMMTVcSV — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift really is the patron saint of white mediocrity posing as genius. pic.twitter.com/jiILHGtmfR — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift is trying to become a Gluten Free Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/4jpioDI2LU — LIL DURAG DONDADA (@TGRAVY336) August 25, 2017

Nevertheless, the song has been topping all charts and smashing records. Not just that, it became the fastest song by a female artist to reach number one spot on iTunes.

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #1’s on biggest iTunes 1. USA

1. UK

1. Brazil

1. Australia

1. Canada TOTAL: 86 #1’s around the world. pic.twitter.com/MOy8Be1WCc — Taylor Chart (@tswiftchart13) August 26, 2017

What are your thoughts about the latest song?

