Only in Express

From album cover to video visuals, Tweeple can’t stop trolling Taylor Swift’s new single

Taylor Swift's latest song has become the butt of all jokes on social media. While Tweeple pointed out that the album cover's font resembled that of Kenya West's merchandise, now they are roasting the singer for "badly" recreating theme from Beyoncé's "Lemonade" album.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 26, 2017 9:03 pm
taylor swift, taylor swift reputation, look what you made me do, taylor reputation memes, beyonce lemonage taylor swift, taylor look what you made me do, beyonce, viral news People are not happy with Taylor Swift new video even though the song is topping charts. (Source: Taylor Swift/ Twitter)
Related News

The Internet went into a meltdown ever since Taylor Swift released her new single. Swift introduced the latest single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ from her upcoming album ‘Reputation’, and fans lost their calm. Ever since she all her photos were deleted from social media, fans had been excited and were waiting for the announcement of her new album. Once, the album cover was unveiled online, it grabbed many eyeballs but soon became the butt of all jokes.

The new and bold look of the Grammy-awardee became the talk of the virtual world and people could not stop but point out obvious resemblances. While many lauded her for her new fierce avatar, they could not miss that the font of the album cover looked very similar to that of Kanye West’s Yeezy merchandise. Others also highlighted how the newspaper designs echoed “distrust in media”. Many trolled the Shake It Off singer for the cover with some saying it looks like a T-shirt from Forever 21.

Check out some reactions about the cover here.

But it did not end there. Once the song was out, its edgy lyrics aimed at “good girl gone bad” with lines like “the old Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead” it enforces to create a dark era for the ’22’ singer. People noticed the change and started tweeting juxtaposed pictures of before and after listening to the new single.

But, once she gave fan a sneak peek at the song video — with signature red hot lips, long golden nails and biting diamond jewellery — people completely lost their calm. Apart from the teaser, Good Morning America also shared a few glimpses from the video, to let it seep in.

Not long after, Twitterati realised it was much inspired by Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video from her 2016 Lemonade album. It was soon turned into a meme even though the entire video isn’t even out yet, Tweeple have been sharing the “Formation” memes to compare the two, and have been killing with their sarcasm.

Nevertheless, the song has been topping all charts and smashing records. Not just that, it became the fastest song by a female artist to reach number one spot on iTunes.

What are your thoughts about the latest song?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 26: Latest News