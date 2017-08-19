Latest news

Taylor Swift’s social media pages are showing a ‘blank space’, and her fans are freaking out!

Did Taylor swift just delete all her photos from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? Fans of the singer-songwriter are in complete shock and are busy decoding whether she deleted the photos herself or her account was hacked. Take a look at some posts on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2017 8:29 pm
taylor swift, taylor swift tweets, taylor swift facebook, taylor swift instagram, taylor swift twitter, taylor swift deleted pictures, taylor swift blank space, taylor swift photos deleted, indian express, indian express news Can you solve the mysterious case of the vanished photos? (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Looking for Taylor Swift online? Instead of her hunky dory photos, you may come across a rather suspicious “blank space” on all her social media accounts and official website. No, this is not a prank or fake news. Fans of the singer-songwriter were in complete shock to see that all the pictures and posts from her websites had disappeared. The social media users can’t stop freaking out, and are busy decoding whether she deleted the photos herself or her account was hacked. While Swift’s followers are biting their nails in anticipation of any update on the mysterious case of the vanished photos, there is no news about it.

Steal a glance at her profiles here.

FACEBOOK PAGE

TWITTER HANDLE

INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

The cause of the vacuum on her social media networking sites is not yet known. But, people are struggling to find out the real reason behind it, and have bombarded Twitter with sarcastic jokes and concerned tweets in the process. “Taylor swift can literally delete things and cause the entire internet to panic #TS6IsComing,” one user wrote, and another one tweeted, “@taylorswift13 WHAT IS GOING ON, PUT AN END TO OUR SUFFERING AND GIVE US ANSWERS!”

Check out some reactions here.

Not long ago, the 27-year-old won the sexual assault case against ex-radio DJ David Mueller in the US after boldly standing up against him in all her court hearings. Her victory had left many singing praises for her, but now Swifties all across the globe are sad and worried. What do you think might have been the reason for the sudden disappearance of the pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 19: Latest News