Taylor Swift’s social media pages are showing a ‘blank space’, and her fans are freaking out!

Looking for Taylor Swift online? Instead of her hunky dory photos, you may come across a rather suspicious “blank space” on all her social media accounts and official website. No, this is not a prank or fake news. Fans of the singer-songwriter were in complete shock to see that all the pictures and posts from her websites had disappeared. The social media users can’t stop freaking out, and are busy decoding whether she deleted the photos herself or her account was hacked. While Swift’s followers are biting their nails in anticipation of any update on the mysterious case of the vanished photos, there is no news about it.

The cause of the vacuum on her social media networking sites is not yet known. But, people are struggling to find out the real reason behind it, and have bombarded Twitter with sarcastic jokes and concerned tweets in the process. “Taylor swift can literally delete things and cause the entire internet to panic #TS6IsComing,” one user wrote, and another one tweeted, “@taylorswift13 WHAT IS GOING ON, PUT AN END TO OUR SUFFERING AND GIVE US ANSWERS!”

Roses are red

Violets are blue@taylorswift13‘s accounts are emptied

And she won’t leave a clue#TS6IsComing — Kat (@kathleenarl) August 18, 2017

When you thought it was a normal day but you’re a Taylor Swift fan #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/LWkc3JttGV — Taylor Swift (@magicswiftt) August 18, 2017

Taylor Swift: *wipes all social media, including Facebook which was deleted entirely* Swifties: pic.twitter.com/MlJ4TQVYeB — Taylor Swift | FOTP (@FOTPTaylorSwift) August 18, 2017

taylor swift can literally delete things and cause the entire internet to panic #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/AbhsqtAbbY — slaylor swift (@spinnningaround) August 18, 2017

.@taylorswift13 WHAT IS GOING ON, PUT AN END TO OUR SUFFERING AND GIVE US ANSWERS pic.twitter.com/XdL0BgBSH5 — Taylor Swift Updates (@1989TUpdates) August 18, 2017

TAYLOR. SWIFT. IS. UNPREDICTABLE. FROM DROPPING A COLLAB W/ ZAYN, RE-RELEASE OF HER CATALOG ON SPOTIFY TO BLANKED ACCOUNTS! #TS6ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/0kN1SNziwo — Taylor Swift PH (@SwiftiesManila) August 18, 2017

Let’s just all admit @taylorswift13 is a genius. She’s got the whole world talking about her and hasn’t said a thing. #TS6IsComing — Nicole (@nicolemarie988) August 19, 2017

taylor swift’s impact by just deactivating account. Imagine what will when ts6 releases #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/8jqNprtx5l — LarryIsReal😍💕 (@DyosaAtMaganda) August 19, 2017

Taylor Swift coming back online after her social media blackout #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/Og6OywRfBg — Julianna ♡ (@princssofpink) August 19, 2017

Not long ago, the 27-year-old won the sexual assault case against ex-radio DJ David Mueller in the US after boldly standing up against him in all her court hearings. Her victory had left many singing praises for her, but now Swifties all across the globe are sad and worried. What do you think might have been the reason for the sudden disappearance of the pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

