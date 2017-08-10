Internet is baffled to know there’s a dog in this kitchen photo, can you spot it?

The photo which was reportedly posted on Facebook by Christina Suvo and was subsequently shared by many new outlets. (Source: 7 News Perth/ Facebook) The photo which was reportedly posted on Facebook by Christina Suvo and was subsequently shared by many new outlets. (Source: 7 News Perth/ Facebook)

The Internet is full of mind-blogging puzzles, and Netizens lose their calm every time such an image starts doing rounds. After a hidden snake that baffled Tweeple in April so much that Bengaluru Police even used it to make a fair point, another photo of a kitchen is going viral that has left everyone in frenzy.

The unimpressive picture shows a big fridge, a white door, dustbin sink and few other kitchen utensils, and no living being is to be found. But within the premises of the tidy room, a doggy has almost perfectly camouflaged itself somewhere in this kitchen. Tickling the Sherlock Homles in all, the startling picture from Australia has started a serious debate online.

The photo was reportedly posted on Facebook by Christina Suvo and has been subsequently shared by many. While some were convinced it’s a bluff, others tried to guess where the furry animal could be hiding.

See the photo here, can you spot the pet?

No? Take a closer look at the kitchen mat.

Yes, on one glance though it’s impossible to find, on a closer inspection, the little animal’s ears and collar slightly stands out against the darker background.

Here it is:

Matching the black floor mat perfectly, even after being spotted you’ll still need a few more glances to reaffirm.

And if you have a knack for such puzzles, here’s another kitchen photo. An Australian couple recently posted a picture of their Melbourne family home on a property listing website. But while they were attempting some great shots, it was photo bombed by a naughty kid.

See the photo here. The couple’s three-year-old son is in the photo, can you spot him?

If you haven’t figured out the answer yet, here it is.

