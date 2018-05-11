Follow Us:
Desi Netizens are confused about Swedish YouTuber’s ‘love’ for Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap ‘Kasam Se’

A popular Swedish YouTuber ‘PewDiePie’ seems to have got a certain liking for Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap 'Kasam Se' and Twitterati can't figure out why. He tweeted a screengrab and wrote "good quality".

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2018 4:02:50 pm
youtuber watching eka kapoor serial, kasam se, ekta kapoor serial, Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi, kahani ghar ghar ki, Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, indian express Swedish YouTuber ‘PewDiePie’ adores Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap ‘Kasam Se’ and Twitterati can’t figure out why. (Source: Sameera Dheepthi/YouTube)
There is no denying that at some point, almost every Indian television viewer was a fan of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soaps. No doubt, serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi crossed the mark of 1000th episode. Yes, later on, the audience did realise how stereotyped the content was — with a lot of unwanted drama and repetitive plot twists — and eventually, lost their interest.

In a major twist, it turns out that Indians were not the only ones who loved those shows. Cut to 2018, a popular Swedish YouTuber ‘PewDiePie’ seems to have expressed his fondness for Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kasam Se — which starred actors Prachi Desai, Ram Kapoor, Roshni Chopra and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others. While he seems to be in awe of the show, Twitterati can’t figure out why.

In a tweet, the YouTuber posted a screengrab while he was watching the serial ‘Kasam Se’ with a message – (good quality).

Well, of course, there are chances that he could have said this in a sarcastic way but Twitterati, cannot understand what made him watch the serial that was released more than a decade ago — in 2006.

Most Twitter users are still confused if they should be “proud” or “embarrassed” about the entire fiasco. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

