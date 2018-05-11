Desi Netizens are confused about Swedish YouTuber’s ‘love’ for Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap ‘Kasam Se’

Swedish YouTuber ‘PewDiePie’ adores Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap ‘Kasam Se’ and Twitterati can’t figure out why. (Source: Sameera Dheepthi/YouTube) Swedish YouTuber ‘PewDiePie’ adores Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap ‘Kasam Se’ and Twitterati can’t figure out why. (Source: Sameera Dheepthi/YouTube)

There is no denying that at some point, almost every Indian television viewer was a fan of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soaps. No doubt, serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi crossed the mark of 1000th episode. Yes, later on, the audience did realise how stereotyped the content was — with a lot of unwanted drama and repetitive plot twists — and eventually, lost their interest.

In a major twist, it turns out that Indians were not the only ones who loved those shows. Cut to 2018, a popular Swedish YouTuber ‘PewDiePie’ seems to have expressed his fondness for Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kasam Se — which starred actors Prachi Desai, Ram Kapoor, Roshni Chopra and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others. While he seems to be in awe of the show, Twitterati can’t figure out why.

In a tweet, the YouTuber posted a screengrab while he was watching the serial ‘Kasam Se’ with a message – (good quality).

Well, of course, there are chances that he could have said this in a sarcastic way but Twitterati, cannot understand what made him watch the serial that was released more than a decade ago — in 2006.

Damn Boi. Looks like you love Indian Culture — Niraj Sarvaiya (@sarvaiyaniraj) May 9, 2018

who’s Indian uncle logged into this twitter account 😂 — tEDDy tK (@iCrazyTeddy) May 9, 2018

Kasamh se🤣 — MisterValiant (@Mister_Valiant) May 9, 2018

You should change your intro to saas bhi kabhi bhau thi theme song — potato (@Sarcasm_000) May 10, 2018

I am pretty much confident that 60M+ subscribers holder youtuber isn’t in the lack of content. But why the content king has to seek content-less content to create his own content? http://t.co/w1rGh9TbC0 — Shubham Verma (@ashubhguy) May 10, 2018

Why do I know what this is and why did my mother watch it when it was still airing I’m crying http://t.co/lXwM1zgLvP — kookie (@CASHTONSWEED) May 9, 2018

Wtf is PewDiePie doing with his life I’m-@pewdiepie EVEN INDIANS DON’T WATCH THAT ANYMORE STAAAHHPP!! http://t.co/IScbJs3icx — In BigHit, I trust. | Prashastiii🇮🇳 (@_hoseokjinned_) May 9, 2018

Wtf do you search on yt on your free time?

— Aditya Singh (@AdityaSingh_2_9) May 9, 2018

Pewd,watch an Indian daily soap where she dries a laptop on a string when it gets wet or roast Sasural Simar ka by reading the plot of individual episodes on quora. — Aditya Jadhav (@adityaj2003) May 10, 2018

Most Twitter users are still confused if they should be “proud” or “embarrassed” about the entire fiasco. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

