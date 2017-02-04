Trending News

Sweden’s deputy PM trolls Donald Trump by posting an all-women’s picture signing a bill

Though she did not explicitly mention Trump, but she cleared at her intention in a statement to a local media and said that it is up to the observers to interpret the photo.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 4, 2017 4:37 pm
donald trump, sweden, isabella lovin, sweden climate bill, sweden all woman minister photo, dweden minister troll trump, latest news, viral news, indian express The picture has gone viral in few hours and people cannot ignore the uncanny similarity. (Source: Isabella Lovin/ Twitter)

If one thinks it’s just Americans who are unhappy with their new POTUS and his controversial executive orders, then they are highly mistaken. People around the world have had prompt responses to anything the Trump administration has announced or said. Be it ‘alternative facts’ about the crowd size at his inauguration or his latest opinion about female staffers dressing ‘like a woman’, Netizens have given fitting reply every time.

WATCH: The Netherlands gives Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine, and it’s hilarious

Now, among many debatable issues, Netizens were bemused when Trump surrounded by all men signed the executive order that curtailed measures to aid abortion. The picture of the president signing the order went viral and people came up with various takes. While most criticised the move and argued that the picture itself proves why the world needs feminism, few came up with hilarious responses too.

But now it seems, not just common people but ministers of a country has decided to troll the businessman-turned-politician who became country’s first president never to held political office or high military rank before.

Female politicians in Sweden took the trolling of Trump signing executive orders to a completely new level. Deputy prime minister of Sweden and climate minister Isabella Lovin posted a photo of her signing a climate change bill on her all social media accounts on Friday (February 2). While Lovin signs the bill, she was surrounded by an all-female staff and fellow leaders. And the highlight being there was one pregnant woman too.

Here’s how people had to say about Trump’s photo:

And the picture is not just important for all the ladies. The fact that the bill signed ensured to reduce greenhouse emission is also important, given that as soon as Trump took charge the climate change page from the White House website vanished. Sharing the photo, Lovin without taking any names wrote, “All future governments will be obliged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For a better planet and a better future,” but the reference was quite clear and people could not ignore the uncanny similarities.

Though she did not explicitly mention Trump, but she cleared at her intention in a statement to The Local. “We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo,” she said.

