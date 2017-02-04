Sweden’s deputy PM trolls Donald Trump by posting an all-women’s picture signing a bill

The picture has gone viral in few hours and people cannot ignore the uncanny similarity. (Source: Isabella Lovin/ Twitter) The picture has gone viral in few hours and people cannot ignore the uncanny similarity. (Source: Isabella Lovin/ Twitter)

If one thinks it’s just Americans who are unhappy with their new POTUS and his controversial executive orders, then they are highly mistaken. People around the world have had prompt responses to anything the Trump administration has announced or said. Be it ‘alternative facts’ about the crowd size at his inauguration or his latest opinion about female staffers dressing ‘like a woman’, Netizens have given fitting reply every time.

Now, among many debatable issues, Netizens were bemused when Trump surrounded by all men signed the executive order that curtailed measures to aid abortion. The picture of the president signing the order went viral and people came up with various takes. While most criticised the move and argued that the picture itself proves why the world needs feminism, few came up with hilarious responses too.

But now it seems, not just common people but ministers of a country has decided to troll the businessman-turned-politician who became country’s first president never to held political office or high military rank before.

Female politicians in Sweden took the trolling of Trump signing executive orders to a completely new level. Deputy prime minister of Sweden and climate minister Isabella Lovin posted a photo of her signing a climate change bill on her all social media accounts on Friday (February 2). While Lovin signs the bill, she was surrounded by an all-female staff and fellow leaders. And the highlight being there was one pregnant woman too.

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

Here’s how people had to say about Trump’s photo:

This group just made it more difficult for women to get access to health care worldwide. You tell me what’s wrong with this picture. pic.twitter.com/8UQFWg8qO3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 23, 2017

And the picture is not just important for all the ladies. The fact that the bill signed ensured to reduce greenhouse emission is also important, given that as soon as Trump took charge the climate change page from the White House website vanished. Sharing the photo, Lovin without taking any names wrote, “All future governments will be obliged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For a better planet and a better future,” but the reference was quite clear and people could not ignore the uncanny similarities.

Compare and contrast: Trump restricts women’s rights; Sweden’s Isabella Lovin pushes world’s most ambitious (?) climate law pic.twitter.com/1po54sDYsb — Megan Darby (@climatemegan) February 3, 2017

Excellent trolling of Trump by Swedish deputy PM @IsabellaLovin & entourage http://t.co/GsVBrFaSSx pic.twitter.com/71EJ3Y7UTh — Erik Meyersson (@emeyersson) February 3, 2017

Trump restricts women’s rights, while Sweden’s Isabella Lovin trolls him by sharing a photo of her all-woman team signing a climate law. pic.twitter.com/7kDZxzv7lX — badass woman alert (@badass_w) February 3, 2017

@IsabellaLovin More women in politics means better policy decisions. Men have had their turn. All they do is start wars and chest pump. — Steve Sperandeo (@stevesperandeo) February 3, 2017

@IsabellaLovin @robdelaney I was SO hoping this was a bill pertaining to penises or something male because that would have been awesome. — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) February 3, 2017

Though she did not explicitly mention Trump, but she cleared at her intention in a statement to The Local. “We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo,” she said.

