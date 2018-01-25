Do NOT trust GPS apps for directions! SUV driver blindly follows GPS; falls into frozen lake

Blindly trusting the GPS on your phone can be dangerous! (Source: Mike Czarny/Facebook) Blindly trusting the GPS on your phone can be dangerous! (Source: Mike Czarny/Facebook)

Technology may have made our lives faster and easier, but we can’t always depend on it, can we? In one such alarming incident, a driver blindly followed the trail of his GPS app and fell into a frozen lake in the northeastern state of Vermont on January 12. Reportedly, the SUV driver had two passengers on-board when the mishap occurred on the surface of Lake Champlain.

After recovering the vehicle, local police and media said in their report that the trio — who were driving a borrowed car — escaped unharmed. The unnamed driver of the Jeep Compass “followed the GPS directions, which advised to go straight, and upon following this he went down the boat ramp onto the ice,” the report read. It has also been reported that the vehicle “slid” initially, but soon the ice cracked, and the SUV sank.

The only portion of the vehicle visible was its bumper. After spotting it, the SUV was recovered on January 22. “I was speechless,” vehicle owner Tara Guertin later told WCAX-3 local CBS affiliate television, adding, “My first thing was, ‘Is everybody OK?’ Because this could have had a very bad ending, and luckily everybody was alright.”

Sharing a picture of the car, Tara Guertin’s friend Mike Czarny took to Facebook and wrote: “My friend Tara Guertin’s Jeep being pulled out of Lake Champlain today. Damn GPS!!!”

Reportedly, the driver was using Waze app on his phone. Internet giant Google, who owns Waze, could not give a valid explanation about how the GPS diverted him inside the lake. “Waze maps are updated with millions of edits to adapt to real time road conditions daily, often making them the most accurate available,” Google spokesperson Julie Mossler told USA Today.

