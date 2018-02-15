SurvivorLoveLetter: Twitterati shower love on sexual assault survivors

#SurvivorLoveLetter: There is no good or bad victim and these tweets prove it. (Source: File Photo) #SurvivorLoveLetter: There is no good or bad victim and these tweets prove it. (Source: File Photo)

It is a common practice to express love on Valentine’s Day. The day is dedicated to love and lovers do go out of their way to celebrate it. On February 14, wishes and gifts are exchanged, plans are made and things were no different this year. However, this is not all that there is to the day. It is a day about love but not necessarily in a romantic way. You can express your love for anybody and this year people on social media decided to shower love on survivors of sexual assault. Last year has been all about calling out those who misused their power to assault others. It has been a year of #MeToo and #TimesUp and, thus, on Valentine’s Day, people on social media penned tweets for all those who have been survivors of sexual assault.

The hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter is being used as people on social media are saying in unison to the survivors that it is all right. “You don’t have to be the “perfect victim,” though I know some tell you that you do. You don’t have to forgive, your anger can be a force. You don’t have to answer “why didn’t you…,” you can just survive,” wrote one while another wrote, Dear Survivor: You don’t owe anyone your story! Remember that healing is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s ok to cry. Take the time that you need. No one gets to decide that for you. ”

The hashtag was first used two years ago Tani Ikeda.

Here are some of the ways people on social media sent their love to the survivors.

Spent the morning with some watercolors to participate in #SurvivorLoveLetter! This Valentine’s Day, take a moment to write survivors of sexual violence a note of encouragement. They deserve love and compassion today and every day 💕 Happy Valentine’s Day, y’all! pic.twitter.com/fImlfSWn31 — Shannon (@shanmmurphy) February 14, 2018

Dear Survivor: You don’t owe anyone your story! Remember that healing is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s ok to cry. Take the time that you need. No one gets to decide that for you. #SurvivorLoveLetter — Raina (Rae) Johnson (@RainaWrites) February 14, 2018

You don’t have to be the “perfect victim,” though I know some tell you that you do. You don’t have to forgive, your anger can be a force. You don’t have to answer “why didn’t you…,” you can just survive. #SurvivorLoveLetter /2 — Sharmili Majmudar (@sharmili_m) February 14, 2018

My #SurvivorLoveLetter s, inspired by @adriennemaree ‘s “Time travels of the heart” line 🔥 transforming the past and the future survivor me 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gYKeo7R5lo — J o l l e n e (@jollenelevid) February 14, 2018

Survivors, today and every day, know that you are loved and worthy of respect and the gift of life #SurvivorLoveLetter pic.twitter.com/pat8Lr5DaC — End Rape on Campus (@endrapeoncampus) February 14, 2018

it’s been seven years and I am still angry, and hurt, and I have no idea where to go from here or if there will ever be healing please know that that’s okay.

please support suvivors where they’re at #survivorloveletter — as told by ginger (@GINGERRROOT) February 14, 2018

What happened to you is not a reflection of you. It’s a projection of their pain that became your pain too. You did nothing to deserve, earn, inspire or cause this event. You are whole and worthy always. You are heard. You are believed. #SurvivorLoveLetter — Amanda Witherell (@AmandaWitherell) February 14, 2018

#SurvivorLoveLetter

For my fellow survivors, please know I see your undiluted fierceness. Even when you don’t feel it, even when you doubt yourself, even when the days are hard, I see you. pic.twitter.com/y8EwOp69zz — Cora “One Batch. Two Batch.” Cade (@coracade) February 14, 2018

#SurvivorLoveLetter Dear survivor, I believe you. I support you. You are not worthless. You are strong, brave, & powerful. The negative voices have no power over you. You have an army behind you, & you are a warrior. 💙 — Chelsy Jordan (@chelsyjordan) February 14, 2018

This is the original the tweet that started it all.

As scary as it is to share here, I don’t have to struggle alone in silence anymore. #survivorloveletter — #SurvivorLoveLetter (@taniappleseed) February 14, 2015

