#SurvivorLoveLetter: Twitterati shower love on sexual assault survivors

The hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter is being used as people on social media are saying in unison to the survivors that it is all right. Valentine's Day is all about different forms of love and all need not be in a romantic way.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: February 15, 2018 7:22 pm
#SurvivorLoveLetter: There is no good or bad victim and these tweets prove it.
It is a common practice to express love on Valentine’s Day. The day is dedicated to love and lovers do go out of their way to celebrate it. On February 14, wishes and gifts are exchanged, plans are made and things were no different this year. However, this is not all that there is to the day. It is a day about love but not necessarily in a romantic way. You can express your love for anybody and this year people on social media decided to shower love on survivors of sexual assault. Last year has been all about calling out those who misused their power to assault others. It has been a year of #MeToo and #TimesUp and, thus, on Valentine’s Day, people on social media penned tweets for all those who have been survivors of sexual assault.

The hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter is being used as people on social media are saying in unison to the survivors that it is all right. “You don’t have to be the “perfect victim,” though I know some tell you that you do. You don’t have to forgive, your anger can be a force. You don’t have to answer “why didn’t you…,” you can just survive,” wrote one while another wrote, Dear Survivor: You don’t owe anyone your story! Remember that healing is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s ok to cry. Take the time that you need. No one gets to decide that for you. ”

The hashtag was first used two years ago Tani Ikeda.

Here are some of the ways people on social media sent their love to the survivors.

This is the original the tweet that started it all.

