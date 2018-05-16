Why so hairless? Super Mario’s ‘shaved’ makeover gives Twitterati nightmares

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2018 9:06:19 pm
mario makeover, clean shaven mario, mario without moustache, mario clean shaven look, mario make over, mario, super mario, indian express, indian express news This edited picture of Mario has upset many on social media. (Source: Pixabay.com)
Just a while ago, Google celebrated the occasion of Mario Day on March 10, by updating Google maps in such a way that it allowed users to navigate around the Nintendo mascot. However, this time the popular character got a new look after a person edited the caricature on Twitter and the results will give you nightmares. Quite interestingly, the character, who is usually seen wearing a red cap, blue dungarees, white gloves and sporting a bushy moustache, now neither has a moustache nor eyebrows.

While the original image was edited and shared by a Twitter account by the name @yourfavisbald2, it went viral after another person whose Twitter handle is @november17 shared the image with the caption “Shaved Mario”. The tweet had received over 54,000 retweets and over one lakh likes, at the time of writing. Wondering what the clean-shaven Mario looks like? Check it out here:

However, people on social media were not very pleased with the new image of Mario. While comments like “You’ve cursed me with this image,” and “This can’t be unseen. I’m going to have nightmares now,” followed the tweet, others wondered why such edits were made in the first place. Here are some reactions that followed the hairless picture of Mario:

What do you think about Mario’s new look? Tell us in the comments below.

