Why so hairless? Super Mario’s ‘shaved’ makeover gives Twitterati nightmares

This edited picture of Mario has upset many on social media. (Source: Pixabay.com) This edited picture of Mario has upset many on social media. (Source: Pixabay.com)

Just a while ago, Google celebrated the occasion of Mario Day on March 10, by updating Google maps in such a way that it allowed users to navigate around the Nintendo mascot. However, this time the popular character got a new look after a person edited the caricature on Twitter and the results will give you nightmares. Quite interestingly, the character, who is usually seen wearing a red cap, blue dungarees, white gloves and sporting a bushy moustache, now neither has a moustache nor eyebrows.

While the original image was edited and shared by a Twitter account by the name @yourfavisbald2, it went viral after another person whose Twitter handle is @november17 shared the image with the caption “Shaved Mario”. The tweet had received over 54,000 retweets and over one lakh likes, at the time of writing. Wondering what the clean-shaven Mario looks like? Check it out here:

Thank you for 2,00 baldies!! Wow!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B1O2QijZxH — Making your favorite characters bald again! (@yourfavisbald2) May 10, 2018

Shaved Mario pic.twitter.com/JyfAHLC5oZ — Give me liberty or give me donuts (@november17) May 13, 2018

However, people on social media were not very pleased with the new image of Mario. While comments like “You’ve cursed me with this image,” and “This can’t be unseen. I’m going to have nightmares now,” followed the tweet, others wondered why such edits were made in the first place. Here are some reactions that followed the hairless picture of Mario:

you’ve cursed me with this image — Ayub // ME | Avian (@avianmessiah) May 13, 2018

He looks like powder. pic.twitter.com/cNABWe2bvr — Crystal MMM (@Crystal_MMM) May 14, 2018

Why the eyebrows too though? — ABIOLA (@hottnotthemama) May 13, 2018

Is it me or does mario without a beard look like elmur fudd pic.twitter.com/VFln53iaPD — assasinn (@Assasinn41) May 14, 2018

Decided to draw some Mario hair pic.twitter.com/m3koYbBzKD — Darius Kazemi (@tinysubversions) May 13, 2018

Sssshhhh, I see a family wesemblance. pic.twitter.com/sOTIXp15Gn — Doug Perry (@dougperry2006) May 14, 2018

What do you think about Mario’s new look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd