Super blue blood moon: Twitter bursts with excitement and jokes for the lunar eclipse

On Wednesday (January 31), people were in for a triple treat as a blue moon, a super moon and a complete lunar eclipse — all rolled into one — mesmerised the world. Such a lunar trifecta is a rare phenomenon and has not happened in over 150 years. While the moon is being called “super blue blood moon“, it does not imply that the moon will turn blue. In fact, owing to the peak total phase of the lunar eclipse, the moon will have a reddish or a copper-like hue.

Excited to witness the event, many social media users took to Twitter to share their excitement. Meanwhile, the others were – as usual – busy cracking jokes and creating memes about it. While one user tweeted funny photoshopped images of what the moon might look like, others wrote about their anticipation. Read some reactions here.

Very excited for the #Supermoon tonight!

Sorry, I meant #BlueMoon

Sorry, I meant #BloodMoon

Sorry, I meant #SuperBlueBloodMoon

Is it just me or does that emoji look like a cookie… — Gɪᴀɴᴛ Bʟᴜᴇ Rɪɴɢ (@GiantBlueRing) January 30, 2018

The #SnowMoon of 31st Jan is the largest #SuperMoon of 2018. It is also a #BlueMoon, being the 2nd #FullMoon of the month, & a #BloodMoon, as this is its colour during the #LunarEclipse that will also occur now. #SuperBlueBloodMoon 8:26 EST, 13:26 GMT. Do you feel snowed under ? pic.twitter.com/IMNbIagYjg — Maude Frome (@frome_maude) January 30, 2018

What do you think about the super blue blood moon? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

