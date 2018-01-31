Latest News

Super blue blood moon: Twitter bursts with excitement and jokes for the lunar eclipse

People witnessed a blue moon, a super moon and a complete lunar eclipse all rolled into one on January 31. Such a lunar trifecta is a rare phenomenon, and social media was buzzing with reactions from all across the globe.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 7:18 pm
On Wednesday (January 31), people were in for a triple treat as a blue moon, a super moon and a complete lunar eclipse — all rolled into one — mesmerised the world. Such a lunar trifecta is a rare phenomenon and has not happened in over 150 years. While the moon is being called “super blue blood moon“, it does not imply that the moon will turn blue. In fact, owing to the peak total phase of the lunar eclipse, the moon will have a reddish or a copper-like hue.

Excited to witness the event, many social media users took to Twitter to share their excitement. Meanwhile, the others were – as usual – busy cracking jokes and creating memes about it. While one user tweeted funny photoshopped images of what the moon might look like, others wrote about their anticipation. Read some reactions here.

