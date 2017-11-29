Top Stories

Sundar Pichai delivers on ‘burger emoji’ promise; burger and beer emojis get an update

Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai has delivered on his promise of looking into the 'burger emoji' situation seriously and we now have a new one in the latest 8.1 Android version. Time to raise an updated beer toast to it as well!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 29, 2017 5:43 pm
sundar pichai, sundar pichai burger emoji, google burger beer emoji, burger beer emoji google update Google’s Sundar Pichai listens to popular vote and the burger and beer emojis get a much-needed update. (Source: Emojipedia/Twitter)
Related News

Of all the burger and beer controversies in the world, this was possibly the most digital – especially since it was big enough to capture Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai’s attention. Not only that, it got him to actually effect a change going by popular opinion and reasoning presented by the ever-helpful Netizens.

The debate started when author Thomas Baekdal posted a picture comparing the burger emojis by Apple and Google, commenting how the placement of cheese in the latter’s burger needed discussion, roping in Pichai, who thought it was worthy of setting all else aside and taking a decision. In fact, even the emoji got included in all the dialogue. Well, Pichai has delivered as promised, and now the latest burger emoji in the updated Android 8.1 version has the cheese placed ‘just right’.

Moreover, even the beer emoji, which earlier showed a half-filled beer mug, has been updated to a fully filled one. These two changes have left Netizens very pleased, who are glad that the ‘nightmare’ is over.

The new emojis were tweeted out by Emojipedia captioned, “@sundarpichai delivers: Google has fixed their burger emoji.”

The announcement of the change generated quite a joyous buzz on social media. Tweeple immediately started sharing their thoughts and opinions about this new change. While, some stated that the latest burger made them hungry, others were quick to point out other issues with it. Here take a quick look at the tweets and see whether you agree with them or not.

Even Baekdal, who initiated the discussion, gave a nod to the change, check out his tweet:

What do you think about these new emojis? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 29: Latest News