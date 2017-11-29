Sundar Pichai delivers on ‘burger emoji’ promise; burger and beer emojis get an update

Google’s Sundar Pichai listens to popular vote and the burger and beer emojis get a much-needed update. (Source: Emojipedia/Twitter) Google’s Sundar Pichai listens to popular vote and the burger and beer emojis get a much-needed update. (Source: Emojipedia/Twitter)

Of all the burger and beer controversies in the world, this was possibly the most digital – especially since it was big enough to capture Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai’s attention. Not only that, it got him to actually effect a change going by popular opinion and reasoning presented by the ever-helpful Netizens.

The debate started when author Thomas Baekdal posted a picture comparing the burger emojis by Apple and Google, commenting how the placement of cheese in the latter’s burger needed discussion, roping in Pichai, who thought it was worthy of setting all else aside and taking a decision. In fact, even the emoji got included in all the dialogue. Well, Pichai has delivered as promised, and now the latest burger emoji in the updated Android 8.1 version has the cheese placed ‘just right’.

Moreover, even the beer emoji, which earlier showed a half-filled beer mug, has been updated to a fully filled one. These two changes have left Netizens very pleased, who are glad that the ‘nightmare’ is over.

The new emojis were tweeted out by Emojipedia captioned, “@sundarpichai delivers: Google has fixed their burger emoji.”

🍺 Beer emoji has also undergone a bug fix in Android 8.1 pic.twitter.com/yi2DqP07Vi — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) November 28, 2017

The announcement of the change generated quite a joyous buzz on social media. Tweeple immediately started sharing their thoughts and opinions about this new change. While, some stated that the latest burger made them hungry, others were quick to point out other issues with it. Here take a quick look at the tweets and see whether you agree with them or not.

Ah at last proper burger in android 8.1. I’m hungry now! BTW @Apple, the lettuce does not go under the patty!! That needs to be fixed in the next iOS release. — Steve Garon (@stevegaron) November 28, 2017

Still, shouldn’t the tomatoes be on the salad? — CubeAuCarre (@CubeAuCarre) November 29, 2017

Needs more skin tone variations — Frank Chung．外遊何須藉口 (@chungf) November 29, 2017

@JonyIveParody finally an android update worth installing — EduardoLomb (@eduardolomb) November 28, 2017

@Emojipedia It looks like Google fixed the beer and burger emojis in the latest 8.1 developer preview. The nightmare is over. pic.twitter.com/4tiRHLpJOm — Bryce Anderson (@fluffh3ad) November 28, 2017

Even Baekdal, who initiated the discussion, gave a nod to the change, check out his tweet:

What do you think about these new emojis? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd