Students shoot down gun violence with heart-wrenching #IfIDieInASchoolShooting tweets

Using the #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, many students shared the things they will miss out on if they were killed during a school shooting. (Source: Getty Images) Using the #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, many students shared the things they will miss out on if they were killed during a school shooting. (Source: Getty Images)

The recent school shooting that killed 10 in Texas has raised questions about the existing gun laws in US yet again. In just five months since 2018, there have been multiple school shooting incidents around the world that have created fear among students. According to an AP report, Texas has more than 1.2 million licensed handgun owners who can openly carry their weapons in public. While the Santa Fe suspect was a 17-year-old quiet kid, another 14-year-old used a rifle to shoot a former classmate in the arm at California high school a while ago.

Multiple events, that have injured and killed many, have instilled fear among both parents and students and have left them terrified. Addressing the same, many students took to social media to highlight the mishaps and how the entire fiasco is affecting them. Using the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, students shared the things they will miss out on if they were killed during a school shooting.

Started with a tweet by Andrew Schneidawind, the hashtag soon went viral with many posting heart-wrenching things they would miss.

I’m gonna try and get a hashtag trending called #IfIdieInASchoolShooting. If you wanna join, feel free. #IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will never be able to finish my animated TV series, I’ll never be able to see my sister again, and I will have to become a martyr. #NeverAgain — Andrew Schneidawind (@SoldierSchnyd) May 20, 2018

Tweets such as, “My 8 younger siblings will have to grow up without their oldest sister, i’ll never graduate high school or college, i’ll never get to work in dc like i’ve wanted to since i was young, i’ll never get to create change,” and “I will be just one of many kids who’s life meant nothing to our lawmakers. Just another statistic,” were posted on the micro-blogging site.

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will be just one of many kids who’s life meant nothing to our lawmakers. Just another statistic. — Janelle (@janelledelrey) May 20, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting

My projects wont be finished.

My boyfriend will be all alone.

My parents will have lost another kid.

Friends will be abandoned. Politicize my death. Make it mean something. Cover my grave with daisies and stuffed animals. I live to make a difference — boo (@Boo4Change) May 20, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting send my name, pictures, art, writings, school work, and whatever i have accomplished in my short life to politicians who support the NRA. show them i was not just a statistic, but a child- that they failed. — lina (@cherrytomatogal) May 21, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting my parents would have no children, they will be daughterless and heartbroken. I would be lost in the endless names of children killed each year in school shootings. I will never become an EMT, Wife, and Mother. Slowly my presence would fade away. — jordan (@thunderthiighs) May 20, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I’ll do nothing, I’ll be dead. The living family members will be devastated and the politicians won’t listen. My killer will become famous and nobody will know my name. My screams and dreams all forgotten. I won’t be the last if this continues. — Yasmine🐲⚔️ 🖋 (@xooropa) May 20, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting

I will leave behind… -an autistic brother who needs his sister.

-A mother with multiple sclerosis who needs help with her IVs, etc.

-A father who told me I could be anything in the world.

-A grandmother who took me in after both my parents couldn’t. http://t.co/c9XDGufpWM — dassi kaplin | #NEVERAGAIN (@dassi4change) May 20, 2018

What do you have to say about gun laws in US? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd