‘I started to cry’: Student facing financial crunch wakes up to find £100 from stranger

Living away from home, managing expenses and making ends meet is quite difficult — more so, if you are a student. Facing a troubled time during her financial crunch, one such student was in for a sudden surprise when a stranger left money for her on a train. The incident took place on January 27 when Ella Johannessen was travelling to Leeds from London’s Kings Cross. During her journey, she gave a call to her mother and shared her financial problems along with expressing concern over a particular £35 (approximately Rs 3,000) that she was supposed to receive via bank transfer but had not got until then.

After sharing her worries with her mom, she fell asleep. Unaware that someone was overhearing her conversation, Johannessen woke up half an hour later to find a napkin on her lap, under which she found £100 in cash (approximately Rs 8,900). Overwhelmed with the sweet gesture, she broke down and decided to thank the stranger who was kind enough to help her out. She took to social media to share her experience and also stated that the act showed her that there were good people in the world and she would continue to pass on the kindness.

“Could people please share this post- I was on the Virgin East coast train from London kings cross to Leeds, on the 27th Jan I got on at Peterborough at 14:52. I found a seat and rang my mum. I was rather stressed and upset over my financial situation and was trying to locate what had happened to £35 that had been sent to me over a bank transfer. I spoke to her about how little money I had, how worried I was about my finances and I got upset. After speaking to my mum I hung up the phone and went to sleep, I woke up about half hour later and noticed a napkin on my lap. Under the napkin was £100. I started to cry – this is because I was incredibly thankful for your kindness to someone you don’t even know. After a terrible 18 months where I lost my father and both of his parents it showed me that there is kindness and good people in the world. I will pass your kindness on. I want to say thank you to the person who gave me this gift, I hope you will eventually see this.”

