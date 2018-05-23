Old man’s sweet gesture for a fussy 2-year-old girl on a flight will melt your heart

People were also quite impressed with the sweet gesture of the old man. (Source: wealthymoses/Twitter) People were also quite impressed with the sweet gesture of the old man. (Source: wealthymoses/Twitter)

For many children, travelling via plane could be quite a scary experience and it is quite common for them to throw a tantrum. Often, people are not very understanding in the flight and tend to snub the child or the parents. However, an old man, who noticed a two-year-old fussing while flying, decided to do something different. The uncle of the little girl Wesley Thomas, who was travelling with her, took to social media to share the heartwarming story.

In his post, he wrote, “On route to Tampa, and this man noticed my niece starting to fuss. He turned to what we thought would be a scolding, but says ‘would she like to draw?’ He pulls out a tablet from the overhead bin and hands it to her. “I have 4 daughters 😊” he said. Y’all, look at his face. 💕”

On route to Tampa, and this man noticed my niece starting to fuss. He turned to what we thought would be a scolding, but says “would she like to draw?” He pulls out a tablet from the overhead bin and hands it to her. “I have 4 daughters 😊” he said. Y’all, look at his face. 💕 pic.twitter.com/dVqo9g1B8H — Wesley Thomas ✭ (@wealthymoses) May 19, 2018

The story melted many hearts on social media and it took no time for it to go viral. At the time of writing, the tweet had collected over 3 lakh likes and 80,000 retweets. People were also quite impressed with the sweet gesture of the old man.

“I really just love to be around genuinely kind people. and I really appreciate it when I see genuine kindness in older people, i admire the fact that ugliness in the world didn’t get to their hearts & it gives me hope…” and “Flying back from China with my oldest daughter (15 months @ time), she started to SCREAM the second we boarded. I was lucky, this inexperienced dad had every mom, dad, grandma on that plane offering help, toys, cookies, a ped RN checking her temp. The kindness of strangers,” were some of the comments on the tweet.

I really need to see a lot more of this on Twitter 🙏🏼 — Ultra Monty (@Montalvo3011) May 21, 2018

What started as a family vacation cause our sister is preggo with baby two goes viral with one simple act of kindness! So thankful for the good in the world 💕 #FambamgoestoFlorida @TheEllenShow — Lincy Sam (@lincyfebasam) May 21, 2018

This. This. This. I will never forget the woman who helped me with my son on a flight. Thanks for sharing! — MissMorte_ (@nahienaena) May 21, 2018

Thank you for sharing! Made me smile Big today. — 🌊NicoleCuturia🌊 (@NicoleCuturia) May 23, 2018

This made me tear up. Look at how happy he got making someone else happy. There ARE still good people out there. I wish more people chose to be one. :) Bless you, sweet man!! — Cindy Sather-Reale (@cindysather) May 22, 2018

So now I appear to have something in my eye…..*sniffs*…. — Ms Anthrope (@thepotatofarmer) May 22, 2018

Were you moved by this man’s actions? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd