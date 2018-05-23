Old man’s sweet gesture for a fussy 2-year-old girl on a flight will melt your heart

Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
An old man's sweet gesture for a 2-year-old child melted many hearts after the uncle of the little girl, who was travelling with her, took to social media to share the heartwarming story.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 10:07:40 pm
girl on plane helped, two year old kindness story, old man helps 2 year old, plane story warms heart, plane viral story warms heart, 2 year old cheered by old man, indian express, indian express news People were also quite impressed with the sweet gesture of the old man. (Source: wealthymoses/Twitter)
For many children, travelling via plane could be quite a scary experience and it is quite common for them to throw a tantrum. Often, people are not very understanding in the flight and tend to snub the child or the parents. However, an old man, who noticed a two-year-old fussing while flying, decided to do something different. The uncle of the little girl Wesley Thomas, who was travelling with her, took to social media to share the heartwarming story.

In his post, he wrote, “On route to Tampa, and this man noticed my niece starting to fuss. He turned to what we thought would be a scolding, but says ‘would she like to draw?’ He pulls out a tablet from the overhead bin and hands it to her. “I have 4 daughters 😊” he said. Y’all, look at his face. 💕”

The story melted many hearts on social media and it took no time for it to go viral. At the time of writing, the tweet had collected over 3 lakh likes and 80,000 retweets. People were also quite impressed with the sweet gesture of the old man.

“I really just love to be around genuinely kind people. and I really appreciate it when I see genuine kindness in older people, i admire the fact that ugliness in the world didn’t get to their hearts & it gives me hope…” and “Flying back from China with my oldest daughter (15 months @ time), she started to SCREAM the second we boarded. I was lucky, this inexperienced dad had every mom, dad, grandma on that plane offering help, toys, cookies, a ped RN checking her temp. The kindness of strangers,” were some of the comments on the tweet.

Were you moved by this man’s actions? Tell us in the comments section below.

