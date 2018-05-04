Stranger helped a confused dad solve his son’s grade three Maths problems

This stranger’s story, who solved maths problems for a father’s son, will melt your heart. (Source: Denise Wilson/Facebook) This stranger’s story, who solved maths problems for a father’s son, will melt your heart. (Source: Denise Wilson/Facebook)

Many people love studying Mathematics, but for others it’s no less than a nightmare. Solving a Maths problem is not a piece of cake — and Corey Simmons, who was travelling from Manhattan to Brooklyn, to pick up his son was well aware of that. In his hand, he was carrying a green folder that had his son’s Maths worksheet that the father and son were meant to finish together, a Washington Post report stated.

The 40-year-old’s son was in grade three and had failed a test on fractions. Simmons, who himself was never great at Maths, was not sure whether he remembered the difference between numerator and a denominator. Even after opening the folder, he was not very sure if he was solving the problems correctly. It is then that Simmons noticed the man sitting next to him and sought his help. “He looked like a professor or something,” Simmons told the news company. “He looked kind of smart in the books, like he knew something about math.”

A passenger named Denise Wilson, who was riding the subway home to Brooklyn, ended up overhearing the two and shared the story on Facebook. In her post, she narrated the entire incident and wrote, “The guy in the black informed the guy in the red he use to be a math teacher so he asked the guy to quiz him and everything he got wrong or was confused about he broke it down and corrected him. I really love seeing shit like this especially in New York because we really just dont give a f**k about what the person next to us is going thru.”

Talking about the incident, Wilson told CBS, “He was just telling the guy, ‘I’m in my 40s and all of this is new to me, so I’ve got to re-learn this to teach my son because he failed a math test.’” It took no time for the people on social media to notice the heartwarming story and it soon went viral with almost 50,000 shares, at the time of writing. Sadly, Simmons forgot to ask the name of the tutor who was helping him out.

