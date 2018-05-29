Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

‘Straight, bi, gay or…?’: This ‘sexual identity survey’ is the latest meme that has got Twitterati hooked

A viral meme on Twitter begins as a basic sexual identity survey but wanders off into a complete new direction, where people need to choose between 'straight', 'bi', 'gay' or the quirky fourth option.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 7:28:01 pm
sexual identity survey meme, I am gay, bisexual meme, I am gay meme, viral memes, indian express, indian express news People are taking this ‘sexual identity survey’ way too seriously on social media (or maybe not). (Source: File Photo)
Related News

A strong presence of the LGBTQ community can be felt on social media, and there is much discussion around sexual identities in recent times. But, as is often the case, most things get a funny makeover in the online space — so it is now a ‘sexual identity survey’ that seems to have grabbed many eyeballs and been twisted into memes.

ALSO READ | This Mumbaikar’s story of coming out as gay is winning the Internet!

The survey begins as a basic sexual identity survey, but soon wanders off into a totally different direction. In it, one needs to choose whether they are “straight”, “bi”, “gay” or, well, this is where the fun begins. People on social media are adding their own fourth option — and it ranges from hilarious to existential, and from innocuous to out-rightly outrageous!

ALSO READ | Mom called gay bar for advice when her son came out; bartender’s reply is a must-read

In case you are wondering what the fourth option reads, here are some examples. While one wrote, “I’m a big, humongous, enormous and small. And it’s not fair that I am nothing and nobody’s there. Do you care?” another wrote, “I’m in constant need of reassurance!”

ALSO READ | WATCH: This powerful video explaining the LGBTQ identities and sexuality is a must watch

Another user added, “I’m just like you, even though my problems look nothing like yours do. yeah i get sad too, when i’m down i need somebody to talk to. yeah i feel the same as you do. same stress same shit to go through. i’m just like you. if you only knew.”

You see, what we were talking about?

Read the tweets here.

So, which option would you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now