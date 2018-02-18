A puppy was lost in the busy NYC subway; the way she was rescued will warm your heart

An officer found the puppy looking freezing, filthy, terrified, and with blood across her face. (Source: NYPD Transit/Twitter) An officer found the puppy looking freezing, filthy, terrified, and with blood across her face. (Source: NYPD Transit/Twitter)

The constant influx of disturbing news might make one cynical but there is still enough kindness in the world. And often, some stray incidents serve as a timely reminder of this. Something similar happened when a lost puppy was recovered at the busy New York City subway with the help of officials and an officer in particular. Caroline Grace Francis, owner of the puppy shared details of the incident and her pet’s miraculous escape on Facebook.

Francis shared how on February 16, her pet, Loppy, while playing with her dog walker in a park, escaped and ran to the subway. Being familiar with the place, the animal, Francis wrote, “entered, ran across the platform, and at some point either fell or jumped in”. The next hour and a half for Francis was “brutal”. The NYC subway runs off of an electrified third rail and soon New York Police Department (NYPD) and Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) turned the power off the tracks. “Over an hour later, things were looking devastatingly bleak. And then a miracle happened,” Francis wrote as she shared how an MTA officer, Sanya Hill, took it upon herself to look at the tracks of several stations. And much to Francis’ relief, the officer did find the puppy “[f]reezing, filthy, terrified, and with blood across her face”. “The joy I felt when the police officer showed me a photo and said “is this her?” was all-consuming. Being reunited with this little creature is something more powerful than I can explain,” Francis wrote.

Loppy, at present, is recovering at a hospital and has suffered a minor damage to her lungs. “She’s lost a number of teeth, but minor surgery should solve that,” Francis wrote. “New York can feel like a cold, hard city. But this city—the NYPD and MTA in particular—rallied around me at my darkest hour. They saved my best friend,” she wrote in conclusion.

Read her full post here.

“Yesterday, my best friend had a horrifying accident. While playing with her dog walker at the dog park, Loppy (known by most of you as Dakota) escaped. She ran—far—to the subway. It’s a familiar place for her, we commute together every day. She entered, ran across the platform, and at some point either fell or jumped in. The next hour and a half was brutal. The NYPD and MTA shut the train lines down and turned the power off the tracks. They patiently dealt with my wailing and begging to be let on the tracks, while they searched miles of pitch black tunnels for my little girl. Over an hour later, things were looking devastatingly bleak. And then a miracle happened. An MTA officer took it upon herself to explore the tracks several stations away. And, against all odds, she found Loppy. Freezing, filthy, terrified, and with blood across her face. The joy I felt when the police officer showed me a photo and said “is this her?” was all-consuming. Being reunited with this little creature is something more powerful than I can explain.

Loppy is recovering at Blue Pearl hospital. As of this morning, she’s doing really well. She appears to have slight damage to her lungs from the fall, but the docs are optimistic that she can recover quickly. She’s lost a number of teeth, but minor surgery should solve that.

New York can feel like a cold, hard city. But this city—the NYPD and MTA in particular—rallied around me at my darkest hour. They saved my best friend. That warmth and support moves me in a way I can’t explain. To all the commuters who got stuck for 60+ minutes, know that your sacrifice saved her life—thank you. I’ve been so touched by all who have reached out with kind words.

Please keep Loppy in your thoughts as she recovers. Hug your loved ones extra tight. And, if you are a New Yorker, feel that New York pride burning extra bright today.

Thank you a thousand times over to the Nypd NYPD-Transit District MTA New York City Transit, Vinegar Hill Veterinary Group, BluePearl Veterinary Partners, and Patricia, our incredible dog walker (without her fast action I don’t know what would have happened). You are all my heroes. And to Sanya Hill, who found my little pup, you have no idea how grateful I am.”

Later, Edward Delatorre, Chief Edward Delatorre, NYPD Chief of Transit tweeted an apology to the commutors for the inconvenience caused. “A/C/F train riders, apologies for the delay- Dakota escaped from the dog park and- you guessed it- onto the tracks. Thank @MTA NYCT for the assist on the rescue, job well done by all, service back up & dog on the way to the vet for a minor injury- Appreciate everyone’s patience!” read the tweet.

A/C/F train riders, apologies for the delay- Dakota escaped from the dog park and- you guessed it- onto the tracks. Thank @MTA NYCT for the assist on the rescue, job well done by all, service back up & dog on the way to the vet for a minor injury- Appreciate everyone’s patience! pic.twitter.com/gSA5ynPgGX — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 16, 2018

