As stock market tumbles, SENSEX jokes bullish on Twitter

The stock market in India joined the global equity sell-off with the Sensex tumbling by over 1,000 points, or 3 per cent, on Tuesday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average of Wall Street plunged by 1,175 points, its largest single-day points drop in history, on Monday. Reportedly, investors lost around Rs 4.95 trillion amid sell-off in the broader market.
At markets close, Sensex was at 34,195 down 561 points; and Nifty at 10,498 down 168 points.
The drop, which is being considered the steepest since 2011, has created much buzz on social media. Of course, when such a news occupies the online space, jokes and puns usually follow suit, and the same happened this time too. From connecting it to Arun Jaitley’s Budget 2018 speech to the Valentine’s season, these tweets will leave you in splits.
Take for instance: “You dnt have to worry about sensex fall when you don’t invest at all,” tweeted one person, while comedian Atul Khatri took a jibe at the budget speech and posted, “The reason #sensex is falling because our politicians are discussing chai & pakoras in Parliament!”
Check out some of the other tweets here.
The reason #sensex is falling because our politicians are discussing chai & pakoras in Parliament
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 6, 2018
You dnt have to worry about sensex fall when you don’t invest at all. pic.twitter.com/o8AI5hQott
— Ashu😎 (@muglikar_) February 6, 2018
SENSEX and NIFTY had committed JAUHAR after seeing ARUN KHILJI’s BUDGET😂😂#Sensex #Nifty #Khilji #padmaavat #Budget2018
— Mokshak Mehta (@mokshakbm) February 2, 2018
The so-called bull run was always a delusional bubble. Forget the bulls and the bears, it is the chicken which is coming home to roost. #Sensex
— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 6, 2018
#economics #finance #BSE #humor #tech
And the quote for today seems to be
‘Have you lost your #Sensex?
— Vinay Kanchan (@vinaykanchan5) February 2, 2018
What’s the revised Dowry amount of a bank manager after Sensex crash?
— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 6, 2018
#Sensex
Small businessman crying after loss in share market. pic.twitter.com/mdaoVAYteQ
— नया पकौड़ा विक्रेता 😂😂😂😂 (@softhearthuman0) February 6, 2018
Yaar Sensex how am I supposed to afford those Valentino shoes now
— Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 6, 2018
When someone says, “aur laga stock market mein paise, doob gaye na” #Sensex pic.twitter.com/ZkToMWQ13Q
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 6, 2018
I have refrained from commenting on the Budget 2018 because much depends on how policies are implemented on the ground.
However, can’t help share this really funny one:
*Sensex has committed “Jauhar” after seeing Arun Khilji’ s budget !!!!*
— MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) February 3, 2018
Valentine’s season so everything is red red #sensex#ltcg
— S. (@Sonalieeeee) February 6, 2018
BLOODBATH…. #SENSEX TAKES A DEEP DIVE
Me: What else did you expect from a Government that has been doing this with our economy for the past 4 years 😏#WallStreet #MutualFunds #MumbaiSensex #Nifty Market Live .. #TuesdayThoughts #MakePakPay #Manikarnika #KaleereinOnZeeTV pic.twitter.com/ch0DNvLm12
— True Indian (@cosmicdang) February 6, 2018
👉Mr. Subramanian Swamy said in 2017 $1=₹1
👉2017 rested in peace 2 months back
👉We are in the 2nd month of 2018 and #Sensex crashed today.
Question is- How does Mr.Swamy wish to realize the dream he showed the Indians pic.twitter.com/5iHQQjsBv7
— Stella S🇮🇳 (@StellaIndian) February 6, 2018
What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 6, 2018 at 7:20 pmThe sunsex and nifty have reportedly come down sharply in global market, sending substantial concerns in stock market. The Dalal Street Market is said to be having bloodbath. It has obviously impacted Asian stock market. Readers may like to know this Vedic astrology writer’s closely accurate alerts for more care and appropriate strategy in article - “ Astrologically speaking , some highlights for India in coming year 2018” - published last year at theindiapost on 19 October , 2017 , also published simultaneously at wionews on 19 October , 2017. The text of the prediction in the said article related to the point reads as follows :- “ Mid- March to 31 May 2018. Some commercial or trading activities may get impeded or hindered , causing concern”. So just in the eve of the period of said prediction in February , 2018 , appropriate concernsReply