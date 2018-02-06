  • Associate Sponsor
As stock market tumbles, SENSEX jokes bullish on Twitter

Indian markets - Sensex and NSE - witnessed a sharp fall following global cues and closed in the red. While experts on news channels and sites try and decode the bloodbath on Dalal Street, people on social media have their own punny way of reasoning things out.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2018 7:15 pm
"Yaar Sensex how am I supposed to afford those Valentino shoes now," is just one of the many punny tweets the markets crash elicited.
The stock market in India joined the global equity sell-off with the Sensex tumbling by over 1,000 points, or 3 per cent, on Tuesday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average of Wall Street plunged by 1,175 points, its largest single-day points drop in history, on Monday. Reportedly, investors lost around Rs 4.95 trillion amid sell-off in the broader market.

At markets close, Sensex was at 34,195 down 561 points; and Nifty at 10,498 down 168 points.

The drop, which is being considered the steepest since 2011, has created much buzz on social media. Of course, when such a news occupies the online space, jokes and puns usually follow suit, and the same happened this time too. From connecting it to Arun Jaitley’s Budget 2018 speech to the Valentine’s season, these tweets will leave you in splits.

Take for instance: “You dnt have to worry about sensex fall when you don’t invest at all,” tweeted one person, while comedian Atul Khatri took a jibe at the budget speech and posted, “The reason #sensex is falling because our politicians are discussing chai & pakoras in Parliament!”

Check out some of the other tweets here.

  1. Kushal Kumar
    Feb 6, 2018 at 7:20 pm
    The sunsex and nifty have reportedly come down sharply in global market, sending substantial concerns in stock market. The Dalal Street Market is said to be having bloodbath. It has obviously impacted Asian stock market. Readers may like to know this Vedic astrology writer’s closely accurate alerts for more care and appropriate strategy in article - “ Astrologically speaking , some highlights for India in coming year 2018” - published last year at theindiapost on 19 October , 2017 , also published simultaneously at wionews on 19 October , 2017. The text of the prediction in the said article related to the point reads as follows :- “ Mid- March to 31 May 2018. Some commercial or trading activities may get impeded or hindered , causing concern”. So just in the eve of the period of said prediction in February , 2018 , appropriate concerns
