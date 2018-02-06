As stock market tumbles, SENSEX jokes bullish on Twitter

“Yaar Sensex how am I supposed to afford those Valentino shoes now,” is just one of the many punny tweets the markets crash elicited. (Source: File Photo) “Yaar Sensex how am I supposed to afford those Valentino shoes now,” is just one of the many punny tweets the markets crash elicited. (Source: File Photo)

The stock market in India joined the global equity sell-off with the Sensex tumbling by over 1,000 points, or 3 per cent, on Tuesday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average of Wall Street plunged by 1,175 points, its largest single-day points drop in history, on Monday. Reportedly, investors lost around Rs 4.95 trillion amid sell-off in the broader market.

At markets close, Sensex was at 34,195 down 561 points; and Nifty at 10,498 down 168 points.

The drop, which is being considered the steepest since 2011, has created much buzz on social media. Of course, when such a news occupies the online space, jokes and puns usually follow suit, and the same happened this time too. From connecting it to Arun Jaitley’s Budget 2018 speech to the Valentine’s season, these tweets will leave you in splits.

Take for instance: “You dnt have to worry about sensex fall when you don’t invest at all,” tweeted one person, while comedian Atul Khatri took a jibe at the budget speech and posted, “The reason #sensex is falling because our politicians are discussing chai & pakoras in Parliament!”

The reason #sensex is falling because our politicians are discussing chai & pakoras in Parliament — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 6, 2018

You dnt have to worry about sensex fall when you don’t invest at all. pic.twitter.com/o8AI5hQott — Ashu😎 (@muglikar_) February 6, 2018

The so-called bull run was always a delusional bubble. Forget the bulls and the bears, it is the chicken which is coming home to roost. #Sensex — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 6, 2018

What’s the revised Dowry amount of a bank manager after Sensex crash? — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 6, 2018

Yaar Sensex how am I supposed to afford those Valentino shoes now — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 6, 2018

When someone says, “aur laga stock market mein paise, doob gaye na” #Sensex pic.twitter.com/ZkToMWQ13Q — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 6, 2018

I have refrained from commenting on the Budget 2018 because much depends on how policies are implemented on the ground. However, can’t help share this really funny one: *Sensex has committed “Jauhar” after seeing Arun Khilji’ s budget !!!!* — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) February 3, 2018

👉Mr. Subramanian Swamy said in 2017 $1=₹1 👉2017 rested in peace 2 months back 👉We are in the 2nd month of 2018 and #Sensex crashed today. Question is- How does Mr.Swamy wish to realize the dream he showed the Indians pic.twitter.com/5iHQQjsBv7 — Stella S🇮🇳 (@StellaIndian) February 6, 2018

