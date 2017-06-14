Latest News
Stephen King and JK Rowling had the ‘best conversation’ on Twitter after Trump blocked him, and fans can’t handle it!

When it comes to two greatest writers of our times, even their Twitter conversation can be so interesting!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 14, 2017 8:53 pm
US President Donald Trump may have found his strongest critics among the intelligentsia and celebrities, from authors to film actors, they have always voiced their opinion for whenever something wrong has been done by him. And among many eminent people, American author Stephen King certainly tops the list. The horror and science fiction maven has been sharing his thoughts on the POTUS for quite a while, much to Trump’s disapproval. And on Tuesday, King discovered he had been blocked by the US President.

Sharing the news with his over 3 million followers on the micro-blogging site, the writer wrote, “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.” The tweet from the fantasy writer spread like wildfire and fans couldn’t stop joking about it, while trolling POTUS too. In fact, many people congratulated him.

It is said that POTUS blocked him probably because of his tweet about Ivanka Trump. King earlier in the day had tweeted, “If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she’d know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed.”

However, soon another author came to his rescue to cast away the spell. No points for guessing, it was none other than JK Rowling herself. Rowling, herself who has been a critic of Trump and his administration assured King that he won’t miss out anything.

Rowling in a reply wrote, “I still have access. I’ll DM them to you.”

In fact, not just King, various others entered the ‘elite’ #BlockedByTrump club, and most of them consider it to be an honour. King too might have felt like that and tweeted to Rowling that he has Pence! “@jk_rowling @BevVincent Thanks. Maybe it’s a hoax. I’m good either way. I’ll always have Pence, hahahaha,” the author wrote.

Tweeple loved their conversation and were elated. Soon fans also started coming up with various version of Rowling-King conversation, and it might be one of the best trends that started because of Trump.

Check out their reactions here:

