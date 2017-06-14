Stephen King and JK Rowling had the ‘best conversation’ on Twitter after Trump blocked him, and fans can’t handle it!

Here’s why we love litwitter! Here’s why we love litwitter!

US President Donald Trump may have found his strongest critics among the intelligentsia and celebrities, from authors to film actors, they have always voiced their opinion for whenever something wrong has been done by him. And among many eminent people, American author Stephen King certainly tops the list. The horror and science fiction maven has been sharing his thoughts on the POTUS for quite a while, much to Trump’s disapproval. And on Tuesday, King discovered he had been blocked by the US President.

Sharing the news with his over 3 million followers on the micro-blogging site, the writer wrote, “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.” The tweet from the fantasy writer spread like wildfire and fans couldn’t stop joking about it, while trolling POTUS too. In fact, many people congratulated him.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

It is said that POTUS blocked him probably because of his tweet about Ivanka Trump. King earlier in the day had tweeted, “If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she’d know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed.”

If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she’d know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 12, 2017

However, soon another author came to his rescue to cast away the spell. No points for guessing, it was none other than JK Rowling herself. Rowling, herself who has been a critic of Trump and his administration assured King that he won’t miss out anything.

Rowling in a reply wrote, “I still have access. I’ll DM them to you.”

I still have access. I’ll DM them to you. http://t.co/MhibEYDBTg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017

In fact, not just King, various others entered the ‘elite’ #BlockedByTrump club, and most of them consider it to be an honour. King too might have felt like that and tweeted to Rowling that he has Pence! “@jk_rowling @BevVincent Thanks. Maybe it’s a hoax. I’m good either way. I’ll always have Pence, hahahaha,” the author wrote.

Thanks. Maybe it’s a hoax. I’m good either way. I’ll always have Pence, hahahaha. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Tweeple loved their conversation and were elated. Soon fans also started coming up with various version of Rowling-King conversation, and it might be one of the best trends that started because of Trump.

Check out their reactions here:

Happens to the best of us http://t.co/ufX7tSl3YY — AJ Joshi (@AJ) June 13, 2017

Scene: J.K. Rowling and @StephenKing at tea — Could you have made a character like Trump up? Oh, Lord no. You? Nope. Beyond imagination. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) June 13, 2017

My literary worlds are colliding, and I LOVE IT. — Tiffany Kole (@zippythebee) June 13, 2017

Two of my favorite writers are forming an alliance. It’s going to be a good day. — Brian Howe (@BrianHoweActor) June 13, 2017

this is some dumbledores army level pettiness i love it — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) June 13, 2017

Favorite exchange of the year — David Goldfarb (@locust9) June 13, 2017

Lordy. You two, @jk_rowling & @StephenKing are society’s saints!! I love you guys so much! & Thank you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Rachel Delgado (@RachelDSharp) June 13, 2017

@slashfilm Cinematic universe building done right 😉 Confirmation that “Harry Potter and The Dark Tower” is well in the works — J Jason B (@jbaum26) June 13, 2017

The clown has blocked his creator. #IT — Francisco Cervi (@FranciscoCervi) June 13, 2017

Somewhere in some other world, Harry Potter just helped out Roland Deschain. — Dan Gray (@DanGrayCinema) June 13, 2017

Well…this exchange should be called Awesome Writers Being Awesome. — P Shaw Alexander (@jeditigger) June 13, 2017

