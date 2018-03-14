Latest news

Stephen Hawking passes away: Twitterati mourn the physicist’s death

Stephen Hawking, celebrated physicist and author, has passed away at the age of 76. Hawking, regarded as one of the most brilliant  theoretical physicists since Einstein was a former Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge. People on Twitter are mourning his death.

March 14, 2018
Stephen Hawking, celebrated physicist and author, passed away at the age of 76.  A family representative informed the media. Hawking, regarded as one of the most brilliant  theoretical physicists since Einstein was a former Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge. His book A Brief History of Time, has been widely read. In a statement issued, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim, said: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him for ever.”

Hawking had contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was then told he had just two years. His perseverance and defiance to admit defeat was noteworthy and was always lauded. News of his death has come as a shock to many as people have taken to social media to mourn his death. “We were on earth at the same time as Stephen Hawking,” wrote one while another wrote, “RIP Stephen Hawking. A brief history of Time shaped my last years of high school. And is still one of my favorite pieces of literature”

Here are some of the tweets mourning Hawking’s death.

 

Hawking was a fellow of the Royal Society and a member of the US National Academy of Science. He was also the subject of the 2014 film The Theory Of Everything, which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

