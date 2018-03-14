Stephen Hawking dead: Quotes by the celebrated physicist

Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Stephen Hawking, celebrated physicist and author, passed away at the age of 76. Media was informed of the news by a family representative. Hawking was often regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Einstein. His book A Brief History of Time, has been widely read and was a bestseller. In a statement issued, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim, said: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him for ever.”

Hawking had contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was told he had just two years. Not only did he fight back, he also set a glorious example in the process. The celebrated physicist, whose life inspired the film The Theory Of Everything, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones had a way with words. His humour and his zeal for life reflected in his numerous appearances.

“Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny,” he had once said. “My goal is simple. It is a complete understanding of the universe, why it is as it is and why it exists at all,” “I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road,” remain some of his most enduring quotes.

