‘Emotional Easter lunch’: Stephen Hawking’s final ‘gift’ leaves Twitterati teary-eyed

Well-wishers filled the streets of Cambridge on Saturday for the funeral of the British physicist Stephen Hawking, and his family gave a generous donation with a special "gift from Stephen".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 3, 2018 8:05:22 pm
stephen hawking, stephen hawking lunch, stephen hawking easter lunch, easter, stephen hawking gift, stephen hawking funeral, indian express, indian express news Stephen Hawking’s family gave a generous donation at his funeral in England, and Twitterati expressed their gratitude. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Stephen Hawking, celebrated physicist and author, passed away at the age of 76 on March 14 this year. Regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein, his widely acclaimed book A Brief History of Time (published in 1988) earned him international success, name and fame.

As Hawking’s funeral took place in England over the weekend, his family gave a generous donation with a special “gift from Stephen”. Well-wishers filled the streets of Cambridge on Saturday for the funeral of the British physicist, hailed by another leading scientist as “an imprisoned mind roaming the cosmos”. Topped with white “Universe” lilies and white “Polar Star” roses, his coffin was greeted by a large crowd outside the church who clapped as it was carried in.

Sharing the picture of the placard that read, “Today’s lunch is a gift from Stephen… From Hawking’s family,” many social media users shared it on Twitter and expressed heartfelt gratitude while remembering the iconic personality. “We’re so grateful to the Hawking family for their generous donation so we could give our guests an extra special #Easter meal yesterday,” one wrote, and another one tweeted: “Moved to tears by this generosity from the family of #StephenHawking – to think of others at such a sad time is incredible.”

Check out some tweets on the micro-blogging site here.

