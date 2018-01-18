‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ gets a NO-WOMEN edit; actors roast fan who re-cut the film

An anonymous user cut off all female characters from the latest Star Wars movie. (Source: FDV/Wikimedia Commons) An anonymous user cut off all female characters from the latest Star Wars movie. (Source: FDV/Wikimedia Commons)

Are you a Star Wars fan? A shocking video of the last installment of the series that has surfaced on the Internet might just blow your mind. Apparently, an anonymous user spent a great deal of time to snip off all the female characters from the movie. Uploaded on Pirate Bay, the clip has been titled, “The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit” and is — according to its own description — “basically The Last Jedi minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff”.

The user uploaded the 46-minute all-men clip on the torrent website and stirred a storm on social media. While, it isn’t clear who is behind the edit, many suspect the role of Men’s Right Activists (MRAs). This group is believed to be a bunch of men who think that women having equal rights means men losing their own rights. Intrigued and vexed by the edited clip, The Last Jedi‘s director and leading stars took to social media to spell out their views about the bizarre fan edit and mock the user.

Cutting the 2.32-hour running time of the real version to a mere 46 minutes, the self described “chauvinist cut” boasted about the edited version being “watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia’s nit-picking” and added that “the whole movie was much more fast-paced” after the edit, Pedestrian reported. Taking to social media, movie critic Priscilla Page shared the story on her Twitter page and managed to garner attention. In her post, she expressed her views with an extended laugh.

Once it was out on social media, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson came across the tweet and decided to give his opinion about the edit. “Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah,” he wrote.



Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha http://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

It took no time for other characters from the series such as Mark Hamill and John Boyega as well as people on social media to join in and roast the edited version. It is quite interesting, how the tweets by celebs mostly included an extended laugh or emoticons, with an “agreement” to the point. Check out the reactions to the bizarre edit here.

Agreed. But let me add

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- mh http://t.co/H3jacep5sU — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

Great points. Hope it’s okay to make a final point…

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 http://t.co/YnXFrjW47r — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 16, 2018

I couldn’t find the full list, but I found one of the short versions, with all misspellings included. pic.twitter.com/8bq3VDxnPG — Erkhyan Samoelison 🇲🇬🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@Erkhyan) January 16, 2018

Men’s right activist. A group of men who think that women having equal rights means men are losing rights. Because somehow equal is unfair. — Libby (@ElleMcPoopson) January 16, 2018

Because they think the only way they can have rights is if they take them from other people. Like they’re Pokémon. Someone said that they’re just pissed that they have all the privilege of being white males, and they still managed to make nothing of their lives. pic.twitter.com/Lcpp3DKyQv — Danielle A. Vincent (@HowdyDanielle) January 16, 2018

