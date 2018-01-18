Latest News

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ gets a NO-WOMEN edit; actors roast fan who re-cut the film

Someone illegally recorded the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and removed all the female characters from it. While it isn't clear who is behind the edit, many people on social media believe that it might be the Men's Right Activists (MRAs).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2018 9:33 pm
star wars, star war twitter, only men star wars edit, removing female characters from star wars, characters roast edit, no woman star wars video, Indian express, indian express news An anonymous user cut off all female characters from the latest Star Wars movie. (Source: FDV/Wikimedia Commons)
Related News

Are you a Star Wars fan? A shocking video of the last installment of the series that has surfaced on the Internet might just blow your mind. Apparently, an anonymous user spent a great deal of time to snip off all the female characters from the movie. Uploaded on Pirate Bay, the clip has been titled, “The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit” and is — according to its own description — “basically The Last Jedi minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff.

The user uploaded the 46-minute all-men clip on the torrent website and stirred a storm on social mediaWhile, it isn’t clear who is behind the edit, many suspect the role of Men’s Right Activists (MRAs). This group is believed to be a bunch of men who think that women having equal rights means men losing their own rights. Intrigued and vexed by the edited clip, The Last Jedi‘s director and leading stars took to social media to spell out their views about the bizarre fan edit and mock the user.

Cutting the 2.32-hour running time of the real version to a mere 46 minutes, the self described “chauvinist cut” boasted about the edited version being “watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia’s nit-picking” and added that “the whole movie was much more fast-paced” after the edit, Pedestrian reported. Taking to social media, movie critic Priscilla Page shared the story on her Twitter page and managed to garner attention. In her post, she expressed her views with an extended laugh.

Once it was out on social media, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson came across the tweet and decided to give his opinion about the edit. “Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah,” he wrote.

It took no time for other characters from the series such as Mark Hamill and John Boyega as well as people on social media to join in and roast the edited version. It is quite interesting, how the tweets by celebs mostly included an extended laugh or emoticons, with an “agreement” to the point. Check out the reactions to the bizarre edit here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 18: Latest News