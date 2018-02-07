Game of Thrones writers to write-produce new Star Wars series and Twitterati can’t keep calm

More complicated sibling relationships, ask Twitterati as Game of Thrones writers roped in for new Star Wars series. More complicated sibling relationships, ask Twitterati as Game of Thrones writers roped in for new Star Wars series.

As Game of Thrones – and the fantasy world as we know it – comes to an end with its eighth and final season being currently shot, its writers David Benioff and DB Weiss will now take on another galaxy far, far away as they have been roped in to write and produce a new series of Star Wars, which will different from the Skywalker saga and the recent Last Jedi trilogy by Rian Johnson.

Understandably, once the news got out on social media, people have lost it as they debate and discuss the countless possibilities. Camps have been formed for GOT and Star Wars, while others drew comparisons between the existing awkward similarities in brother-sister dynamics between the two flagships.

Though there is no denying that Benioff and Weiss are well-versed with epic -level grand universes, complex relationships and deep characters, so fans of both franchises actually expect the duo to come up with a phenomenal product. However, the seriousness aside, there were quite a few quips by the ever-sarcy Twitterati, and we couldn’t help but share a few laughs with you too. Check out the tweets here.

Okay fine they didn’t hire POC or women but they DID hire one David and one Daniel! http://t.co/jqP6v11Iep — Chloe Bryan (@chloebryan) February 6, 2018

have never felt the words keep it so deeply in my bones http://t.co/EdhT2XbRgi — Skye (@skyepayyyne) February 6, 2018

GAME OF THE CLONES send tweet — Danny Bowes (@bybowes) February 6, 2018

Are you saying you don’t want more Star Wars? pic.twitter.com/zZxHba2oqW — The Doctor (@TheDoct37153482) February 6, 2018

They’re becoming extremely oversaturated and losing anything that made them special. Quality over quantity. — steven (@LastSonofThawne) February 6, 2018

So is Qi’Ra my aunt? If so… pic.twitter.com/rMzmjQlv24 — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) February 6, 2018

Here’s my boat for… You know. pic.twitter.com/LnkZlsrnyL — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) February 6, 2018

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away … … winter came. pic.twitter.com/Sr56UXTHBC — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) February 6, 2018

Game of Star Wars Thrones what now? pic.twitter.com/sCVTwgvMv2 — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) February 6, 2018

Hey now that @starwars officially hired the Game of Thrones producers, may I suggest a certain actor thats very talented in sword fighting and would make an excellent jedi? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8mxgie7sWv — ᴰʳᵃᶜᵃʳʸˢ (@Lady_of_odd) February 6, 2018

When #GameOfThrones is trending but it’s about Star Wars… pic.twitter.com/jpYbsQp8HN — Love Yourz (@TaZhanek_J) February 6, 2018

What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments below.

