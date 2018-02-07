  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Game of Thrones writers to write-produce new Star Wars series and Twitterati can’t keep calm

'Game of Thrones' writers David Benioff and DB Weiss are going to write and produce a new series of 'Star Wars'. As the news broke, fans lost their calm and the result was a series of witty tweets.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2018 8:08 pm
game of thrones, Star Wars, Star Wars hires Game of Thrones writers, David Benioff, More complicated sibling relationships, ask Twitterati as Game of Thrones writers roped in for new Star Wars series.
Related News

As Game of Thrones – and the fantasy world as we know it – comes to an end with its eighth and final season being currently shot, its writers David Benioff and DB Weiss will now take on another galaxy far, far away as they have been roped in to write and produce a new series of Star Wars, which will different from the Skywalker saga and the recent Last Jedi trilogy by Rian Johnson.

Understandably, once the news got out on social media, people have lost it as they debate and discuss the countless possibilities. Camps have been formed for GOT and Star Wars, while others drew comparisons between the existing awkward similarities in brother-sister dynamics between the two flagships.

Though there is no denying that Benioff and Weiss are well-versed with epic -level grand universes, complex relationships and deep characters, so fans of both franchises actually expect the duo to come up with a phenomenal product. However, the seriousness aside, there were quite a few quips by the ever-sarcy Twitterati, and we couldn’t help but share a few laughs with you too. Check out the tweets here.

What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Adda

Feb 07: Latest News