Star Wars Day 2018: Netizens greet each other with #MayThe4thBeWithYou; remembering their favourite moments from the epic

Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2018 2:50:56 pm
star wars day, may the force be with you, may 4 star wars day, star war movies, star wars last jedi, star wars characters, indian express, indian express trending news Star Wars Day: Fans celebrate this day with #MayThe4thBeWithYou. (Source: File Photo)
Star Wars is probably one of the first film franchises that people got highly influenced by ever since the release of the first film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977 under the banner Lucasfilm. The characters Luke, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Yoda, Stormtrooper and others have had such a huge impact on the audience that it is still relevant in popular culture. So much so, that May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day all across the world.

The phrases from the sci-fi opera are really popular too, especially “May the Force be with you”, which originated in the first of its series. It is a way of saying good luck to people who believe in the Force. Reportedly, fans decided to celebrate May 4 as Star Wars day as a play on the words, ‘May the Fourth be with you’.

Check out how fans are celebrating this day.

Which is your favourite character from the Star Wars series? Let us know in the comments below.

