Star Wars Day 2018: Netizens greet each other with #MayThe4thBeWithYou; remembering their favourite moments from the epic

- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding card: Netizens find it as elegant as the couple
- ‘Love doesn’t have a timeline’: This couple’s love story who fell in love without meeting each other will reinforce your faith in love
- VIDEO: Priya Prakash Varrier is breaking the Internet with her expressions – yet again!
Star Wars is probably one of the first film franchises that people got highly influenced by ever since the release of the first film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977 under the banner Lucasfilm. The characters Luke, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Yoda, Stormtrooper and others have had such a huge impact on the audience that it is still relevant in popular culture. So much so, that May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day all across the world.
The phrases from the sci-fi opera are really popular too, especially “May the Force be with you”, which originated in the first of its series. It is a way of saying good luck to people who believe in the Force. Reportedly, fans decided to celebrate May 4 as Star Wars day as a play on the words, ‘May the Fourth be with you’.
Check out how fans are celebrating this day.
#MayThe4thBeWithYou …because you’re worth it.#StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/6dNsL0mrsn
— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) May 4, 2018
Politics explained by Star Wars#StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/hArfN482PX
— Ian56 (@Ian56789) May 4, 2018
You know the date…#StarWarsDay @ScotRail joining in the fun. pic.twitter.com/kBJZnx14E0
— Finlay Duncan (@FinlayD) May 4, 2018
Happy #StarWarsDay#MayTheFourthBeWithYou
Farm boys and scruffy-looking nerf-herders need the leadership of strong women if the Resistance is going to succeed. pic.twitter.com/CajyUUT8N9
— Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) May 4, 2018
#StarWarsDay Happy Star Wars Day everyone .May the fourth be with you💋 pic.twitter.com/SDVUPvW8Gb
— Grace Kelly(Gracie) (@Grace4u4eva) May 4, 2018
Happy #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/GP1GT27Rfl
— James Pulford© (@mayorofk) May 4, 2018
Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?? #maytheforthbewithyou #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/1IRMPpn5Dj
— mylegoman (@mylegoman) May 4, 2018
http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I made some Wookiee cookies to celebrate #starwarsday . Why are they all Wookiee cookies? Because they’re a little Chewie….. no you shut up #May the4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/XmWVMFhGG9
— Yan Tsou (@YannyBakes) May 4, 2018
“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” ~ Yoda#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/gCjiiZVnMA
— Action for Happiness (@actionhappiness) May 4, 2018
Happy #StarWarsDay everybody ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bnWEXsIzfz
— Keswick boot co (@keswickbootco) May 4, 2018
This could be Larry and Palmerston trying to decide who is Top Cat of Westminster #StarWarsDay #Maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/q00MApYrW2
— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) May 4, 2018
Happy #StarWarsDay #MayThe4th be with you!! Even @HeathrowAirport is celebrating they changed the flight screens!! pic.twitter.com/0YAk5P3RVl
— Duncan Smith (@edward036) May 4, 2018
Happy Star Wars Day… One of the sweetest memes 😆 Well maybe not for Yoda 😬🙈 #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th #starwars #MayTheFourth #FridayMotivation #FridayFeeling #travel #friday #weekend #weekendvibes #dogsofttwitter 💫 pic.twitter.com/XcUhVP1ydM
— Tina ❄️ (@Tinapeg2) May 4, 2018
Which is your favourite character from the Star Wars series? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App