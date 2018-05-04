Star Wars Day 2018: Netizens greet each other with #MayThe4thBeWithYou; remembering their favourite moments from the epic

Star Wars Day: Fans celebrate this day with #MayThe4thBeWithYou. (Source: File Photo) Star Wars Day: Fans celebrate this day with #MayThe4thBeWithYou. (Source: File Photo)

Star Wars is probably one of the first film franchises that people got highly influenced by ever since the release of the first film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977 under the banner Lucasfilm. The characters Luke, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Yoda, Stormtrooper and others have had such a huge impact on the audience that it is still relevant in popular culture. So much so, that May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day all across the world.

The phrases from the sci-fi opera are really popular too, especially “May the Force be with you”, which originated in the first of its series. It is a way of saying good luck to people who believe in the Force. Reportedly, fans decided to celebrate May 4 as Star Wars day as a play on the words, ‘May the Fourth be with you’.

Check out how fans are celebrating this day.

Happy #StarWarsDay#MayTheFourthBeWithYou

Farm boys and scruffy-looking nerf-herders need the leadership of strong women if the Resistance is going to succeed. pic.twitter.com/CajyUUT8N9 — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) May 4, 2018

#StarWarsDay Happy Star Wars Day everyone .May the fourth be with you💋 pic.twitter.com/SDVUPvW8Gb — Grace Kelly(Gracie) (@Grace4u4eva) May 4, 2018

I made some Wookiee cookies to celebrate #starwarsday . Why are they all Wookiee cookies? Because they’re a little Chewie….. no you shut up #May the4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/XmWVMFhGG9 — Yan Tsou (@YannyBakes) May 4, 2018

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” ~ Yoda#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/gCjiiZVnMA — Action for Happiness (@actionhappiness) May 4, 2018

This could be Larry and Palmerston trying to decide who is Top Cat of Westminster #StarWarsDay #Maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/q00MApYrW2 — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) May 4, 2018

Which is your favourite character from the Star Wars series? Let us know in the comments below.

