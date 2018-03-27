‘What’s this? Gunpowder!’ This FB post on airport security screening Indian foods is too real and hilarious

Sreenath Sreenivasan made a funny reference to how asking Indians to explain the food items they are carrying which might even include them explaining about the delicious gunpowder. (Source: YouTube) Sreenath Sreenivasan made a funny reference to how asking Indians to explain the food items they are carrying which might even include them explaining about the delicious gunpowder. (Source: YouTube)

Sreenath ‘Sree’ Sreenivasan, former chief digital officer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and later that of New York City, has raised an important point with the Transport Security Administration at the Newark Liberty International Airport on Facebook, citing a rib-tickling reference that many, especially South Indians would absolutely relate to. Passengers, in a security line for an Air India flight to Mumbai, were asked to take out all food items, much like a laptop, toiletries.

While this is not only cumbersome, Sreenivasan also raises an interesting observation, marking the Transport Security Administration: given that language is a problem on this sector (his translation skills were already called into play), how does one explain confusing Indian food names such as gunpowder (and other violent-sounding yet harmless and delicious items) to airport authorities, the result of which “will be smiles all ‘round at best or full-scale security panic at worst.”

The digital space expert was informed that the rule was being rolled out then and would be functional nationwide by May. And though, his example might have us smirking, the concern is genuine, as a read through his post suggests.

“ANYONE KNOW ANYONE AT Transportation Security Administration? Here’s why am asking. At Newark Liberty International Airport, I happened to be in the security line with dozens of folks going on an Air India flight to Mumbai. In addition to the usual issues around liquids and toiletries and electronics, there’s been a new wildcard that’s been introduced. ALL FOOD ITEMS NOW NEED TO BE REMOVED AND RUN THROUGH THE X-RAY MACHINE! ie, the way you take out and put in a separate tray anything electronic bigger than a cellphone, you now have to do this for all (dry) food items. The officers told me it’s being rolled out now and it will be nationwide by May (just in time for the summer travel season!)

Here’s why this was a bigger issue than they might have guessed over at the TSA:

• The flights to India are ~15 hours and so it’s not a surprise that people bring a lot of snacks and food items. Indians do so anyway (for our road trip yesterday, Roopa Unnikrishnan and I had waaay too many goodies in the car; “for the kids”), but flights to India mean even more snacks.

• Way too many non-English speakers on this sector – and they had no clue about this rule. I had to play translator for multiple bewildered families.

• This photo is of a mom-and-child duo who had these snacks plus an entire other tray filled with food.

The agents, unfailingly polite, were asking each passenger to explain each food item. Easy for Parle-G biscuits, of course, but harder to explain roti and assorted Indian specialties. HERE’S WHAT WILL HAPPEN THIS SUMMER: An agent will spot a container with a dry brown powder and inquire about it. The non-English-speaker will blurt out “gunpowder” (for that’s the name for the spicy powder-activated-by-drops-of-oil beloved by South Indians and some brave Northerners). The result will be smiles all ‘round at best or full-scale security panic at worst. This will happen, I promise you.

CAN WE GET WORD TO THE TSA ABOUT THIS FOOD SITUATION, ESPECIALLY THE GUNPOWDER AND OTHER CONFUSING ITEMS? Please tag anyone who may know someone who knows someone…”

Responding to the concern he raised, AskTSA’s team tweeted: “There’s no new policy regarding the screening of food. However, removing these items may assist our officers in getting a clearer view of the bag, reducing the number of additional inspections needed.”

There’s no new policy regarding the screening of food. However, removing these items may assist our officers in getting a clearer view of the bag, reducing the number of additional inspections needed. For more information, please visit: http://t.co/R9CY7EdpsD — AskTSA (@AskTSA) March 26, 2018

Although TSA seems to have given a plausible explanation, could you think of similar food items from India that could result in a wave of panic or hilarity at the airport? Let us know in the comments section below.

