SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches a range of jokes and congratulatory messages on Twitter

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket Falcon Heavy into space on Tuesday (February 6). Interestingly, nearly 50 years ago, NASA send men to the moon from the same launchpad. Musk has always aspired for humans to reach Mars and this is the first step in realising his dream. With that, the SpaceX and Tesla owner made history by also sending a Roadster on the rocket with a SpaceX Starman sitting on the driver’s seat, like he is riding it. People across the world got to watch the surreal experience live as it unfolded and since then, the Internet has been buzzing with memes, congratulatory messages, funny responses and what not! But a quick look through Twitter will show how most people are still finding it unbelievable that Musk actually realised a dream and thus, unlocked an achievement by humans.
Musk tweeted out pictures of the two recycled side boosters successfully landing as the rocket took off for outer space. While two boosters successfully landed, the third one crashed into the Atlantic. These are his tweets.
About 2.5 hours to T-0 for Falcon Heavy. Watch sim for highlight reel of what we hope happens. Car actually takes 6 months to cover 200M+ miles to Mars http://t.co/tC3B26r651
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018
Falcon Heavy side cores have landed at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/oMBqizqnpI
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018
Rocket LZ 1 and 2 http://t.co/gckyKKIK4I
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018
This is the live view of the Starman that millions across the world watched.
Live view of Starman http://t.co/gvSlztlE6l
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018
Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions SpaceX’s successful launch of Falcon Heavy garnered on Twitter.
Hey! It’s your Uber driver. I’m waiting outside. #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/ap254OaEz6
— Paul Dellegatto??FOX (@PaulFox13) February 7, 2018
Flat-earthers must be pissed #FalconHeavy #ElonMusk #FlatEarth #Tesla #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/jgcos4UktD
— Max ferre (@maxsbrainspooge) February 7, 2018
Henry @Ford – “I will put a car in ever garage”@ElonMusk – “Hold my beer”#SpaceX #FalconHeavy #Tesla pic.twitter.com/M66ukkciFr
— Phil Baron McEwan (@PBMcEwan) February 6, 2018
Well, that escalated quickly.#DontPanic #Starman #SpaceX #Tesla #FalconHeavy #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/xLIMklxImk
— frheisenberg (@frheisenberg1) February 6, 2018
Scarfolk launched its 1st ‘starman’ car into space in 1977 #FalconHeavy #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/WvN5wwwzsN
— Scarfolk Council (@Scarfolk) February 6, 2018
And that, kids, is why Science is super cool. #dontpanic #falconheavy #spacex #dontstopdreaming pic.twitter.com/xalst5JCwn
— Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) February 6, 2018
An image that will inspire a generation #SpaceX #FalconHeavy #Starman ?? pic.twitter.com/HtmFjwe0ce
— rusty (@russtifer) February 6, 2018
Explain THIS, flat Earthers… #SpaceX #FalconHeavy pic.twitter.com/P9JibIqqu4
— Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) February 6, 2018
Oh yes! ?? #SpaceX #FalconHeavy #Tesla pic.twitter.com/iIaIS15xqK
— Phil…… ? (@pipjcee) February 7, 2018
Her: Babe, come over
Me: But you’re on Mars
Her: My parents aren’t home
Me:#FalconHeavy #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/qqKjfziSiX
— Vlad ? (@Vlad94i) February 6, 2018
After 7 pegs
Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalega.
After 5 min pic.twitter.com/Ub2HaIWrVt
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2018
