SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches a range of jokes and congratulatory messages on Twitter

Falcon Heavy’s launch by SpaceX resulted in a tumble of responses on Twitter — some poking fun, others of amazement. (Source: Godman Chikna/Twitter) Falcon Heavy’s launch by SpaceX resulted in a tumble of responses on Twitter — some poking fun, others of amazement. (Source: Godman Chikna/Twitter)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket Falcon Heavy into space on Tuesday (February 6). Interestingly, nearly 50 years ago, NASA send men to the moon from the same launchpad. Musk has always aspired for humans to reach Mars and this is the first step in realising his dream. With that, the SpaceX and Tesla owner made history by also sending a Roadster on the rocket with a SpaceX Starman sitting on the driver’s seat, like he is riding it. People across the world got to watch the surreal experience live as it unfolded and since then, the Internet has been buzzing with memes, congratulatory messages, funny responses and what not! But a quick look through Twitter will show how most people are still finding it unbelievable that Musk actually realised a dream and thus, unlocked an achievement by humans.

ALSO WATCH | SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy takes off, puts Tesla Roadster in orbit towards Mars

Musk tweeted out pictures of the two recycled side boosters successfully landing as the rocket took off for outer space. While two boosters successfully landed, the third one crashed into the Atlantic. These are his tweets.

About 2.5 hours to T-0 for Falcon Heavy. Watch sim for highlight reel of what we hope happens. Car actually takes 6 months to cover 200M+ miles to Mars http://t.co/tC3B26r651 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

Falcon Heavy side cores have landed at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/oMBqizqnpI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018

Rocket LZ 1 and 2 http://t.co/gckyKKIK4I — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

This is the live view of the Starman that millions across the world watched.

Live view of Starman http://t.co/gvSlztlE6l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions SpaceX’s successful launch of Falcon Heavy garnered on Twitter.

Scarfolk launched its 1st ‘starman’ car into space in 1977 #FalconHeavy #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/WvN5wwwzsN — Scarfolk Council (@Scarfolk) February 6, 2018

After 7 pegs Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalega. After 5 min pic.twitter.com/Ub2HaIWrVt — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd