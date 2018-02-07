  • Associate Sponsor
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches a range of jokes and congratulatory messages on Twitter

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla owner, made history by also sending a Roadster on the rocket with a SpaceX Starman sitting on the driver's seat like he is riding it. Musk tweeted out pictures of the two recycled side boosters successfully landing as the rocket took off for outer space. These photos were inspiration enough for Netizens to start a caption contest and photoshop battle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 4:41 pm
SpaceX Falcon Heaby Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy, Heaviest and biggest rocket, Tesla roadster in space video, Tesla Roadster in space Elon Musk, Tesla roadster in space video, SpaceX Falcon Heavy Twitter reactions, Indian Express, Indian Express news Falcon Heavy’s launch by SpaceX resulted in a tumble of responses on Twitter — some poking fun, others of amazement. (Source: Godman Chikna/Twitter)
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket Falcon Heavy into space on Tuesday (February 6). Interestingly, nearly 50 years ago, NASA send men to the moon from the same launchpad. Musk has always aspired for humans to reach Mars and this is the first step in realising his dream. With that, the SpaceX and Tesla owner made history by also sending a Roadster on the rocket with a SpaceX Starman sitting on the driver’s seat, like he is riding it. People across the world got to watch the surreal experience live as it unfolded and since then, the Internet has been buzzing with memes, congratulatory messages, funny responses and what not! But a quick look through Twitter will show how most people are still finding it unbelievable that Musk actually realised a dream and thus, unlocked an achievement by humans.

Musk tweeted out pictures of the two recycled side boosters successfully landing as the rocket took off for outer space. While two boosters successfully landed, the third one crashed into the Atlantic. These are his tweets.

This is the live view of the Starman that millions across the world watched.

Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions SpaceX’s successful launch of Falcon Heavy garnered on Twitter.

