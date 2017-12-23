VIDEO: Dazzling mysterious light causes UFO scare in California; relax it was SpaceX’s new rocket launch

Did aliens attack the earth? Well, at least many residents of California were very sure. On Friday (December 22) night residents across Southern California and as far away as Phoenix, Arizona saw a mysterious light dazzling the sky and mistook it as UFO. People on the highways in Los Angeles stopped their cars to take videos and photos and it left everyone in frenzy. However, it was not a UFO but a rocket. Yes, SpaceX launched their reused rocket carrying 10 satellites into orbit from California, and it created a mysterious trail on the sky.
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications. The billowing streak that was widely seen throughout Southern California set off frantic calls to TV stations. The hullabaloo was so heightened that the Los Angeles Fire Department issued an advisory that the “mysterious light in the sky” was from the rocket launch.
Twitter was flooded with photos and videos and while adults thought it was alien, some little ones thought it might have been Santa out to deliver gifts before Christmas. And if all these were not enough, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a joke about the mysterious light being “Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea”. And Demi Lovato too ruled it as UFO!
Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017
Here’s what Tweeple had to say:
I’m calling bullshit on SpaceX’s excuse. That shit’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!!
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 23, 2017
OMG did anyone else in LA just see that random light in the sky?? I filmed everything it looked INSANE!
— Heart🎄Defensor (@HEARTDEFENSOR) December 23, 2017
Anyone else in #LA see this light cloud thing in the sky? pic.twitter.com/vpbErGSThi
— Carl Myers (@TheCarlMyers) December 23, 2017
#UFO or #SpaceX launch? I say UFO!!! 👽👽 (video taken from 101 frwy in Tarzana by @TaraSoud) pic.twitter.com/XwlVqghWmv
— JoJo Wright (@JoJoWright) December 23, 2017
Who saw this?!? UFO??? pic.twitter.com/SOQuMt4mPi
— Tanner Fox (@tannerfox) December 23, 2017
WTH is this in the sky?? #LA #LosAngeles #Sky #Light pic.twitter.com/rtbSeXXqQJ
— Quis (@CityBoyQuis) December 23, 2017
Any idea what this is yet??? #ufo #santamonica #losangeles pic.twitter.com/ghOQITa9NJ
— elizabeth dickson (@lostinyone) December 23, 2017
ALIEN SIGHTING FROM LOS ANGELES CITIUS HQ pic.twitter.com/iFVXqv7kN2
— CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) December 23, 2017
Did anyone in LA see this weird light and smoke in the middle of the sky??? My boyfriend @AstinTHAssassin took this video and told me the smoke has been glowing for the past 10 min 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ifeajNcHXQ
— sorrel ting 🍷 (@badgal_ari) December 23, 2017
ok what’s going on in the sky in LA…. there’s this huge ass light in the sky but it’s already dark here… and it’s also not the moon
— fart (@Hot_CoffeyYAAAA) December 23, 2017
@ABC7 light in the sky of LA. pic.twitter.com/5KP4W8EY1Q
— Yohan Simonian (@YohanSimonian) December 23, 2017
Is anyone else in LA seeing this crazy beautiful white smokey light falling from the sky it’s tripping me out . Is jesus back ??
— K.I.D (@kidkidkidkid) December 23, 2017
Weird light in sky #LA #StrangerThings3 #lol pic.twitter.com/IyIqbL5Jvl
— Karla (@Karla85382512) December 23, 2017
When #SpaceX says that was their rocket and not a UFO…. pic.twitter.com/1JwlfbQIGt
— Austin (@AustinLatest) December 23, 2017
Southern California what is you doing. Ignore my 4yo thinking it’s Santa and trying to say hello to him. pic.twitter.com/1aZ1sSZm4r
— Night (@Rawr_Nightelyn) December 23, 2017
The same rocket carried Iridium satellites into orbit in June. That time, the first stage landed on a floating platform in the Pacific Ocean. This time, the rocket was allowed to plunge into the sea.
It was the 18th and final launch of 2017 for SpaceX, which has contracted to replace Iridium’s system with 75 updated satellites.
