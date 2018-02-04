This doctor’s viral Twitter thread asking terminally ill kids ‘what they enjoy in life’ has left everyone teary-eyed

The doctor’s viral post has not only touched the heart of parents with terminally ill kids but also with other doctors and Tweeple at large. (Source: Alastair McAlpine/ Twitter) The doctor’s viral post has not only touched the heart of parents with terminally ill kids but also with other doctors and Tweeple at large. (Source: Alastair McAlpine/ Twitter)

The job of a doctor is never easy, but when dealing with innocent kids, the life of a paediatrician can only be more harrowing. But no matter how difficult life gets, the wisdom and grit seen in kids who often fight the most fatal diseases is an eye-opener. And one paediatrician who deals with Palliative care shared some heartwarming responses from his terminally ill patients online and it showed Netizens the real important things in life.

Cape Town-based specialist, Dr. Alastair McAlpine for an assignment asked his patients, all children from age 4 to 9 — “What they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning”. And the unadulterated responses of simple pleasures in life has moved lakhs of Twitter users.

For the unknown, Palliative care is medical care that relieves pain, symptoms, and stress caused by serious illnesses. And Dr. McAlpine tries his best to help these little angels for whom fighting deadly diseases are extremely hard. Yet, their positivity, selflessness and zeal to live life to fullest even though it’s pain-strickenly short-lived have everyone emotional.

None cared about social media or watching TV, but enjoyed eating ice-creams, snuggling their pets and building sandcastles! Read the beautiful thread here:

First:

NONE said they wished they’d watched more TV

NONE said they should’ve spent more time on Face Book

NONE said they enjoyed fighting with others

NONE enjoyed hospital

/1 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

MANY mentioned their parents, often expressing worry or concern:

‘Hope mum will be ok. She seems sad.’

‘Dad mustn’t worry. He’ll see me again soon.’

‘God will take care of my mum and dad when I’m gone’

/3 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

ALL of them loved books or being told stories, especially by their parents:

‘Harry Potter made me feel brave.’

‘I love stories in space!’

‘I want to be a great detective like Sherlock Holmes when I’m better!’ Folks, read to your kids! They love it. /5 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Many of them loved swimming, and the beach.

‘I made big sandcastles!’

‘Being in the sea with the waves was so exciting! My eyes didn’t even hurt!’ /7 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Almost ALL of them loved people who made them laugh:

‘That magician is so silly! His pants fell down and I couldn’t stop laughing!’

‘My daddy pulls funny faces which I just love!’

‘The boy in the next bed farted! Hahaha!’ Laughter relieves pain. /9 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Finally, they ALL valued time with their family. Nothing was more important.

‘Mum and dad are the best!’

‘My sister always hugs me tight’

‘No one loves me like mummy loves me!’ /11 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

And finally, he shared his inference from the assignment:

Take home message:

Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them. These are the things these kids wished they could’ve done more. The rest is details. Oh… and eat ice-cream. /End — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

His thought-provoking Twitter thread touched an emotional chord with not just many parents with terminally ill children but also others who forgot the ‘real’ joys of life. Many also thanked him for helping the kids.

I took @AlastairMcA30‘s advice today. I swam with my boys and bought them ice cream. Didn’t look at Facebook. It was a great day. #LovingMyBabies #CountingMyBlessings pic.twitter.com/Af2r1UEIui — Aislinn Laing (@Simmoa) February 3, 2018

Thank you, Alistair.. that gave me pause. I am getting up from my desk now, and going for a run with my son. — Ravi Naidoo (@ravinaidoo) February 1, 2018

When I told her how special she was and how loved she said ‘really, is that really true?’ She didn’t understand how amazing she was. I should have told her more. Tell your kids how amazing they are. — Rebecca Josiah (@forevermygirl) February 1, 2018

Oh it does have an effect, bathing her in stories is nourishing her mind and soul — Carolyn (@CarolynPure) February 1, 2018

Thank you for this work. I’m the mom of child with a brain tumor. The work you do is amazing. Reading this made my heart cry and laugh at the same time. — Amy Youngblood (@EduOptimus1) February 1, 2018

I’m a father of three and couldn’t hold back my tears, realising blessings of healthy children. God bless you for your work — Mohammad Malick (@MalickViews) February 2, 2018

Pretty incredible & moving thread. So glad I came across it. And thanks for sharing. Will be a reference point for me for years to come. 👍 — david morrissey (@dmorr80) February 1, 2018

Thanks for sharing. It breaks my heart to know of children in distress. Nothing is more tragic than the reflective wisdom of young people forced to face the brutality of nature or circumstance. — Daryl Ilbury (@darylilbury) February 1, 2018

I would never survive a day seeing these beauties in that much pain. I cry when someone coughs. This even made me shed a tear. God comfort them😢😢😢 — Precy (@Pearlomo) February 1, 2018

This confirms my dedication to hugging dogs and eating ice cream is indeed a fine life choice. Wonderful stuff — Lisa Coyle (@LisaAthene) February 2, 2018

So true. ..sad that growing up make us forget how to enjoy the simple little things in life. — Karen Aitken (@KarenFourie3) February 1, 2018

Your job is so vital and yet so under appreciated. Without the palliative doctor that looked after my Mom she would have suffered even more. That said, she not only looked after Mom, she also looked after us as a family and was so kind and empathetic. — Kym (@KymmyW) February 1, 2018

Thank you and your colleagues in such a demanding field for all you do for these children and their families. What a beautiful thread. Crying tears of humility. — Stu Gatz (@STU_GATZZO) February 1, 2018

These are incredibly moving, Alastair. I salute you and all your fellow clinicians who do such amazing work with children. — Gus Silber (@gussilber) February 1, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd