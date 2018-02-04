  • Associate Sponsor
This doctor’s viral Twitter thread asking terminally ill kids ‘what they enjoy in life’ has left everyone teary-eyed

Cape Town-based specialist, Dr Alastair McAlpine for an assignment asked his patients, all children from age 4 to 9 -- "What they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning". And the unadulterated responses have of simple pleasures in life has moved lakhs of Twitter users.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 4, 2018 4:00 pm
kids with terminal disease stories, pateints positive stories, kids with cancer stories, motivating stories, patient inspiring story, world cancer day, viral news, palliative care, health news, indian express The doctor’s viral post has not only touched the heart of parents with terminally ill kids but also with other doctors and Tweeple at large. (Source: Alastair McAlpine/ Twitter)
The job of a doctor is never easy, but when dealing with innocent kids, the life of a paediatrician can only be more harrowing. But no matter how difficult life gets, the wisdom and grit seen in kids who often fight the most fatal diseases is an eye-opener. And one paediatrician who deals with Palliative care shared some heartwarming responses from his terminally ill patients online and it showed Netizens the real important things in life.

For the unknown, Palliative care is medical care that relieves pain, symptoms, and stress caused by serious illnesses. And Dr. McAlpine tries his best to help these little angels for whom fighting deadly diseases are extremely hard. Yet, their positivity, selflessness and zeal to live life to fullest even though it’s pain-strickenly short-lived have everyone emotional.

None cared about social media or watching TV, but enjoyed eating ice-creams, snuggling their pets and building sandcastles! Read the beautiful thread here:

And finally, he shared his inference from the assignment:

His thought-provoking Twitter thread touched an emotional chord with not just many parents with terminally ill children but also others who forgot the ‘real’ joys of life. Many also thanked him for helping the kids.

