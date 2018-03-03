  • Associate Sponsor
Want to be a solo traveller? This blogger’s safety tips will make your trip hassle-free

Planning to go solo on your next vacation? A travel blogger named Ciara Johnson posted some tips about going on a journey alone, and they will help you chalk out your plan in detail.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2018 11:42 pm
travel, travel plan, trip, wanderlust, travel solo, going solo, solo trip, traveller tips, blogger safety tips, blogger safety tips for solo travellers, travel blog, indian express, indian express news ‘The thought of travelling to foreign countries alone, especially as a woman, sounds crazy.’ (Source: Ciara Johnson/Twitter)
“Travelling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller,” Ibn Battuta once said. Well, it seems like many people have tapped on to that thought nowadays. The travel bug has bitten most people around the world, and going solo seems to be the new trend. Is that what you’re setting out as your dream or ambition too? Here’s something that must see before you plan your trip all alone.

A travel blogger named Ciara Johnson posted some tips about going on a journey alone, and they will help you chalk out your plan in detail. “I’m a woman and I travel the world alone, from Mexico to Morocco to Cuba to Bosnia to many other countries. Here’s a thread on how I stay safe,” she wrote in a tweet, and started a long thread. From elaborating on how to stay wary about unknown people in the surroundings to keeping a map and a number of things handy, she jots down many essential points to keep in mind.

Aren’t these really useful tips for travellers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

