Solar Eclipse 2017: 20 funny memes ruling the Internet

Happy #solareclipse17! Yes, that’s actually a wish that’s going around the World Wide Web as people around the globe prep for the natural phenomenon that is the solar eclipse. Now, it’s not that solar eclipses haven’t happened before, but what makes this one rather special is that it is taking place across the United States, which automatically translates to a huge chunk of the American populace buzzing with excitement on viewing something that can be termed as a ‘once in a lifetime phenomenon’ (given the area of reach).

And, of course, if something occupies the minds of today’s uber connected populace, it would find itself being reflected on social media with good measure. Which is why people have been posting on the solar eclipse generously on various platforms. From warnings on why not to look at the sun with naked eyes, to how and where to get special glasses that would allow them to see the total eclipse, Twitterverse and the like were flooded with messages. Along with this, there was no dearth of memes and funny one-liners either. Be it Trump jokes to what could happen to your eyes if you looked at the eclipse without proper protective gear, the creatively funny Twitterati came up with some hilarious jokes.

Sample some of them here.

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without “special” glasses?? pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

Leaked photo from tomorrow’s eclipse pic.twitter.com/YfyLydksvK — Prequel Memes (@PrequelMemesBot) August 21, 2017

Leg of the Day: Sunny with a Chance of Solar Eclipse pic.twitter.com/47a3mVyNHg — LegMan (@krostiniel) August 21, 2017

isn’t this basically what happens during the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/svPiLGLde8 — chrysanthemum tran (@chrystran) August 21, 2017

All set for the solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/Ec01U4E47e — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) August 21, 2017

MRW someone tells me to wear special glasses for the solar eclipse tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cynR8Jsyx9 — Prequel Memes (@PrequelMemesBot) August 20, 2017

The sun and the moon during the eclipse pic.twitter.com/hSKZww9JkS — Christan (@ChristanLGrant) August 21, 2017

me tomorrow because i didn’t buy the solar eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/FQIXPyZO06 — lourdes (@gossipgriII) August 21, 2017

It’s a sign— #TrumpResign is trending & there’s a #SolarEclipse on the horizon — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 21, 2017

Me all day tomorrow trying to not go blind from the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/9wM8Zexgvp — ???? (@MADBLACKTHOT) August 21, 2017

Attacking media for “very unfair” coverage of solar eclipse, Trump said sun equally to blame for blocking moon http://t.co/OFL02AW8AZ pic.twitter.com/Qjo5y4hFvO — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) August 21, 2017

Well… that #SolarEclipse17 was very underwhelming. Stared right into it. Don’t listen to the lying media. pic.twitter.com/o6idMCWnJL — Brian Witt (@BrianWittsky) August 21, 2017

Time to get ready & go drive an hour to get that sweet totality. #SolarEclipse17 — Rhi-ks ofAwesomeness (@Rhiannamator) August 21, 2017

Me later when the solar eclipse is happening #SolarEclipse17 pic.twitter.com/reLeG7fDEc — Brandon Miller (@brandonmiller__) August 21, 2017

In case you were wondering how an eclipse works, then a solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun. According to the NASA website, the live stream begins 1 pm EDT or around 9.50 PST on August 21, which is around 10.30 pm for India. The Solar Eclipse event will begin at this time, and NASA will have a live video stream for the same.

Read more about how to watch the solar eclipse here — Solar Eclipse 2017: NASA live stream timing, how to watch, safety tips and more.

