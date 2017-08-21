Only in Express

Solar Eclipse 2017: 20 funny memes ruling the Internet

There will be a total solar eclipse on August 21, all across North America, and Netizens are buzzing with anticipation and excitement. Among the many informative posts on how, when and where to view the eclipse, there are a fair number of memes and funny one-liners as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 21, 2017 8:16 pm
solar eclipse, solar eclipse 2017, solareclipse17, total solar eclipse, solar eclipse august 21, eclipse memes, solar eclipse memes ‘Leg of the Day: Sunny with a Chance of Solar Eclipse’. (Source: Twitter)
Happy #solareclipse17! Yes, that’s actually a wish that’s going around the World Wide Web as people around the globe prep for the natural phenomenon that is the solar eclipse. Now, it’s not that solar eclipses haven’t happened before, but what makes this one rather special is that it is taking place across the United States, which automatically translates to a huge chunk of the American populace buzzing with excitement on viewing something that can be termed as a ‘once in a lifetime phenomenon’ (given the area of reach).

And, of course, if something occupies the minds of today’s uber connected populace, it would find itself being reflected on social media with good measure. Which is why people have been posting on the solar eclipse generously on various platforms. From warnings on why not to look at the sun with naked eyes, to how and where to get special glasses that would allow them to see the total eclipse, Twitterverse and the like were flooded with messages. Along with this, there was no dearth of memes and funny one-liners either. Be it Trump jokes to what could happen to your eyes if you looked at the eclipse without proper protective gear, the creatively funny Twitterati came up with some hilarious jokes.

Sample some of them here.

 

In case you were wondering how an eclipse works, then a solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun. According to the NASA website, the live stream begins 1 pm EDT or around 9.50 PST on August 21, which is around 10.30 pm for India. The Solar Eclipse event will begin at this time, and NASA will have a live video stream for the same.

Read more about how to watch the solar eclipse here — Solar Eclipse 2017: NASA live stream timing, how to watch, safety tips and more.

 

