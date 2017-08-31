Only in Express

Hurricane Harvey before-after photos flood social media, and they’re devastating

The shocking and devasting images from Hurricane Harvey-affected Texas capture the grim reality and have left everyone talking. People have been also posting pictures of their loved ones on social media in a desperate way to get some information about missing family members.

Texas witnessed catastrophe as Hurricane Harvey lashed upon its shores. In Texas, the official death toll surpassed 30 on Wednesday and the numbers could go up as authorities investigate several other deaths to determine whether they were storm related. Officials fear that the number of fatalities will climb sharply in coming days as neighbours, emergency workers and family members search for the missing — and discover the bodies of people trapped in waterlogged homes or encased in underwater graves inside cars.

The most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in half a century has now moved to Louisiana but its aftermath still continues to haunt Houston and neighbouring areas. The deadly storm has forced thousands to flee their homes and take refuge in temporary shelters, while many still remain trapped.

As the water rises in the creeks and reservoirs, people are sharing before and after pictures from ground zero to highlight the stark differences. While the major highways have been transformed into rescue path for steamers and small boats, other photos show completely submerged train lines and flyovers. The shocking and devasting images capture the grim reality and have left everyone talking. Though the storm may have subsided experts believe it’s just a beginning. People have been also posting pictures of their loved ones on social media in a desperate way to get some information about missing family members.

