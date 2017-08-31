Hurricane Harvey before-after photos flood social media, and they’re devastating

People are posting photos to show the scale of the Hurrican Harvey. (Source: Twitter) People are posting photos to show the scale of the Hurrican Harvey. (Source: Twitter)

Texas witnessed catastrophe as Hurricane Harvey lashed upon its shores. In Texas, the official death toll surpassed 30 on Wednesday and the numbers could go up as authorities investigate several other deaths to determine whether they were storm related. Officials fear that the number of fatalities will climb sharply in coming days as neighbours, emergency workers and family members search for the missing — and discover the bodies of people trapped in waterlogged homes or encased in underwater graves inside cars.

The most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in half a century has now moved to Louisiana but its aftermath still continues to haunt Houston and neighbouring areas. The deadly storm has forced thousands to flee their homes and take refuge in temporary shelters, while many still remain trapped.

As the water rises in the creeks and reservoirs, people are sharing before and after pictures from ground zero to highlight the stark differences. While the major highways have been transformed into rescue path for steamers and small boats, other photos show completely submerged train lines and flyovers. The shocking and devasting images capture the grim reality and have left everyone talking. Though the storm may have subsided experts believe it’s just a beginning. People have been also posting pictures of their loved ones on social media in a desperate way to get some information about missing family members.

Think about what you did this weekend. Now… This one picture sums up the weekend in Houston. The Harvey Horror. pic.twitter.com/dS3pDeQwM2 — ✭ Ms. Alyce ✭ (@GloUpElite) August 30, 2017

Interstate 10 before and after Hurricane Harvey. pic.twitter.com/WFiotm8lsA — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) August 30, 2017

Before and after shows the rainfall and devastation in Houston. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/sE5sZm6gGr — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2017

Was just sent these photos from @Papillonessence of before and after the rain in Houston. Harvey is doing a number on Texas @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/izZtWfYxj8 — Travis Pettis (@CallerTravis) August 28, 2017

#Houston please help find 88 year old Mr. Harrison Allen. He was last seen in Meyerland after rescue. Please watch video for details http://t.co/6WAUfZsEql — rkyle 🇺🇸 (@boothatcher) August 31, 2017

Still looking for a rescue in the Dairy Ashford area in #HoustonFloods. Please! My brother is 11, a kid shouldn’t be stuck like this. — Ashley Pruett (@writeashley) August 30, 2017

HELP! A woman locked her two dogs in the bathroom with no food or water. Please rescue 11918 Drifting Wind Dr., Houston #Harvey2017 #Harvey — Val Johnson (@GigHarborRE) August 30, 2017

@GregBailey13 We need shelter really bad in Katy Texas they turn us away because we have dogs and young kids call Alan Britt 8327820712 — Mr_AT (@1SKINS_FAN_INTX) August 29, 2017

