Snowfall in the Sahara Desert: The world’s hottest desert briefly turned into a winter wonderland

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2018 10:11 pm
View of snow in the Sahara Desert, near the town of Ain Sefra, Algeria. (Source: Hamouda Ben Jerad/via Reuters)
If you’ve ever been to the desert, you would know that it is a barren piece of land with the scorching sun shining for the larger part of the day with little or no rainfall. However, things took a shocking turn when the world’s hottest desert — The Sahara Desert in Africa — was pictured covered in snow. Unbelievable, right? Well, it’s true. Swirls of white snow in the orange dunes actually looked like some kind of latte art.

On January 7, Ain Sefra, a desert town in Algeria, also known as the ‘Gateway to the Sahara’ – where the Atla mountains meet the Sahara Desert – received snowfall. While some reports said that parts of the desert was covered with up to 16 inches of snow, a report in CNN said that the town officially reported less than one inch of snow.

This is not the first time such pictures have gone viral. Last year too, the snow-sightings in the Sahara Desert had mesmerised people around the world. Reports also suggest that before that, it snowed in Sahara way back in the month of February in 1979.

The photos that have been doing the rounds on social media are breathtaking and it’s difficult to distinguish whether they are from the Sahara or the Alps. While some were bewitched at the sight, others were concerned about the drastic environmental changes.

