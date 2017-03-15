Snoop Dogg pulls a gun at Donald Trump clown in Lavender video: Trump says he should go to jail

Snoop Dogg pulls a gun at clown Ronald Klump! (Source: YouTube) Snoop Dogg pulls a gun at clown Ronald Klump! (Source: YouTube)

In a controversial video that Snoop Dogg just released, he pulls a gun at Ronald Klump, an orange-faced clown. Titled Lavender ft Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg (Nightfall Remix), the music video is a remix of the Canadian group Badbadnotgood’s instrumental track “Lavender”.

While there were several negative reactions to the video, the biggest blow came when Trump tweeted about the video. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” he wrote. Here’s his original tweet:

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Suggesting that Dogg should be arrested for assassinating him in the video, Trump lashed out at the 45-year-old rapper. Not just that, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen told TMZ that he was “shocked” after watching the video. “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology,” Cohen said, adding, “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

The rapper has widely criticised Trump earlier as well. He also delivered quite a lot of harsh criticism during a comedy central roasting in 2011.

Dogg has been widely criticised for the video. Florida Senator Marco Rubio also lambasted the video saying that Dogg shouldn’t have shot a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump in the music video released over the weekend. He said, “We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about.” He added that if the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

Rubio lost to Trump in the Republican primary campaign.

Watch the controversial video here.

