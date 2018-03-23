VIDEO: Harry Potter fans, do you admire Snape? You’ll love him more than ever after watching this

Do you know what Snape did during his fight with Professor McGonagall? (Source: TheMagicOfHogwarts/YouTube) Do you know what Snape did during his fight with Professor McGonagall? (Source: TheMagicOfHogwarts/YouTube)

If you are a fan of the Harry Potter series, the fact that Snape was one of the most misunderstood characters in the series would not come as a shock to you. As the story unfolded, there were many instances where his evil acts later turned out to be good deeds done for a certain cause. Remember the intense ending of the movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Price, where Snape sides with the dark side, takes charge and kills Professor Dumbledore? The final part of the series shed light to the real reason — the promise that Snape had made to Dumbledore.

Interestingly, another scene has been spotted wherein he was being portrayed negatively, but his actions had good intentions. In the scene, when Potter reveals that it was Snape who killed Dumbledore, Snape was all set to fight Professor McGonagall. However, in a sudden turn of events, Snape chose not to fire but only defend himself. What remained unnoticed was — how he deflected McGonagall’s spell killing the two Death Eaters standing behind him, before flying away to make sure that everyone around would stay safe.

Watch the video here:

Can’t believe it? Trace back to the time when the writer, JK Rowling herself, tweeted about Snape’s character and said that he is neither black nor white but grey.

Snape is all grey. You can’t make him a saint: he was vindictive & bullying. You can’t make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015

Don’t you love Snape more now? Share your thoughts and fan theories in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd