Snapchat CEO’s fiancée Miranda Kerr gets trolled in Instagram over ‘poor India’ controversy

Many Indian users on Instagram wrote crude comments on her photos and called her a "gold-digger".(Source: Miranda Kerr/ Instagram)

With social media, these days any remark or thought cannot be just said and be forgotten. And as Netizens take notice of anything and everything, any lose comments might have serious repercussions. Similarly, something happened when news about Snapchat CEO calling India a “poor country” surfaced. Reportedly, the “poor India” remark was made by a “disgruntled former employee” and has been wrongly attributed to CEO Evan Speigel.

However, Indians were least interested in verifying exactly who made the comment and started a social media campaign under the hashtag #uninstallsnapchat. Within few hours after the news broke it surged and the ratings of the photo app declined steeply. In all the confusion, Snapdeal, an e-commerce company too face the brunt, blame it all on mistaken identities!

There were serious backlash on social media and Speigel was slammed for his remark. Many trolled him with a dash of humour too and many Snapchat memes dominated the online domain. However, moving beyond humour and criticism, few Indians took to take a jibe at Speigel’s fiancee Miranda Kerr. Yes, many Instagrammers got personal and attacked Kerr and termed her “dumb” for choosing him and accused her of being a “gold-digger”. Many even hurled abuses and ridiculed her, most of the comments were profane and filled with Hindi curse words.

Sample few reactions here:

This is not the first time, Indians slammed one’s better half or partners for their actions. Remember when everyone started trolling and slamming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s performances, not just once but on several occasions.

Thankfully, there were few sensible and responsible users who out rightly protested against such personal attacks and rightly argued that Kerr should not be involved in the Snapchat controversy in the first place. Who she chooses to marry or date, is her personal choice and no one has the right to speak about it.

